The FCC's decided: so long, net neutrality.

The Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday in favor of reversing net neutrality rules. It must now start formal proceedings to make that happen. FCC chairman Ajit Pai called it “the start of a new chapter in ... how we ... maintain a free and open Internet,” arguing that the removal of the rules will spur innovation in Internet provision. As we’ve argued, he’s probably right on the final point, but the move could yet cause substantial headaches for content providers.

Get The Download! Sign up here to have it delivered free to your inbox.

Google knows it must make VR more accessible. Can it?

If you’re a virtual reality advocate, you’re in the minority. Hardware isn’t selling, the experience it offers is isolating, and there’s not much to do when you’re in there. Google has known of those problems for a while—its cheap Cardboard headset was a first attempt to solve some of them. But at its annual developer conference this week, it has outlined new plans to double down on expediting the adoption of the technology. Our own Rachel Metz explains how the firm plans to get real about VR.



It's time to shore up our electricity grids against hacks.

Last year, large parts of Ukraine’s capital city, Kiev, were plunged into darkness when 20 percent of its energy provision was shut down. This wasn't a regular power cut, though: it was a carefully orchestrated cyberattack. Sadly, that story foreshadows a potential future for the U.S., as moves to boost efficiency of ageing energy systems by connecting them to the Internet introduce unanticipated security risks. We investigate how to protect the grid so that lights stay on across America.

Ten Fascinating Things

Quote of the Day

"Geese will never be collaborative."

— Amazon’s Paul Misener explains why developing collision avoidance systems is a vital part of the company's experimental aerial delivery service.