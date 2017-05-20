Connectivity

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 20, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

The Co-Evolution of Emotional Well-Being with Weak and Strong Friendship Ties

Geostatistical Estimation of Forest Biomass in Interior Alaska Combining Landsat-Derived Tree Cover, Sampled Airborne Lidar and Field Observations

Test of the Pauli Exclusion Principle in the VIP-2 Underground Experiment

Introduction to Topological Quantum Computation

Ultralow Power All-Optical Switch

DeepMetabolism: A Deep Learning System to Predict Phenotype from Genome Sequencing

You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.