Connectivity
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 20, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
The Co-Evolution of Emotional Well-Being with Weak and Strong Friendship Ties
Geostatistical Estimation of Forest Biomass in Interior Alaska Combining Landsat-Derived Tree Cover, Sampled Airborne Lidar and Field Observations
Test of the Pauli Exclusion Principle in the VIP-2 Underground Experiment
Introduction to Topological Quantum Computation
Ultralow Power All-Optical Switch
DeepMetabolism: A Deep Learning System to Predict Phenotype from Genome Sequencing
