The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 20, 2017)

Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !} *

{! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

See details+

What's Included

Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

Special Discounts to select partner offerings

Discount to MIT Technology Review events

Ad-free web experience

First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.