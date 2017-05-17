IBM nudges forward in the race to build better quantum chips.

The Download can report that IBM has built its most powerful quantum chip using 17 qubits, the quantum equivalent of digital bits. That’s up from five last year, and is more than the number in chips recently tested by Google. Another 16-qubit IBM device will now be offered for public use via the cloud, too—a further sign that firms are scrambling to build genuinely practical quantum devices. IBM still faces stiff competition: Google has promised to test a 49-qubit device by the end of the year.

WannaCry ransomware has a counterpart that mines cryptocurrency on your PC.

Part of the recent hack, first leaked from the NSA then used to help hold 300,000 PCs hostage, is in use by another attack. Security firm Proofpoint discovered the new Adylkuzz malware, which commandeers computers to mine cryptocurrency Monero, but has so far gone undetected because PCs run as normal while it operates. One estimate suggests that the attack could have raised $1 million since April. Question is, how many other exploits are using leaked NSA flaws?



Mice with 3-D printed ovaries give birth to healthy offspring.

Researchers from Northwestern University have used emerging 3-D tissue printing techniques to build artificial ovaries for mice using gelatin. The structures, 15 millimeters across, were punched with a hole, loaded with eggs and hormone-producing cells, then swapped into mice that had their ovaries surgically removed. In Nature Communications, the team explains that the mice went on to mate and give birth to healthy offspring. Scaling it up to humans will prove more difficult.

