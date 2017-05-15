Connectivity

The WannaCry Ransomware Attack Could’ve Been a Lot Worse

An accidental discovery brought the initial attack—as well as a feared second wave—grinding to a halt.
NSA headquarters, where software vulnerabilities go to be hoarded in secret ... and then stolen, leaked, and unleashed on an unsuspecting public.
Recommended for You
  1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
  2. Nvidia CEO: Software Is Eating the World, but AI Is Going to Eat Software
  3. An Algorithm Summarizes Lengthy Text Surprisingly Well
  4. Europe’s Latest Billion-Dollar Startup Wants to Build the Matrix. Really.
  5. This Mega-Sensor Makes the Whole Room Smart

You may have heard: a globe-spanning ransomware attack known as WannaCry (and “WannaCrypt” and “WannaDecryptor”) started on Friday, ultimately encompassing some 200,000 computers in 150 countries.

But it could have been a lot worse—and we have cybersecurity researchers to thank for making sure it wasn’t.

Even as word was still spreading Friday that computers at dozens of hospitals in the U.K. were being maliciously locked down, and a notice demanding ransom posted on their screens, an anonymous researcher known as MalwareTech was in the process of shutting down further spread of the program.

As s/he reported in a fascinating blog post, MalwareTech had found an unregistered URL address in WannaCry’s code. Suspecting that the address had something to do with how the virus communicated—a common feature in botnets and other types of malware—MalwareTech registered the domain and watched as traffic from thousands of infected computers came flooding in, nearly overloading the server hosting the domain. Usually this kind of “sinkhole” move is an effort to disrupt a botnet, for example, from issuing commands to infected systems.

In this case, the domain turned out to be a “kill switch”—on any system that made contact with the URL, the virus shut itself down. WannaCry was on its way out.

As MalwareTech noted, however, malicious programmers could easily alter WannaCry’s code to ping a new address instead. And they did. On Sunday a new variant was infecting thousands of systems in Russia. That, too, was curtailed thanks to the quick work of a cybersecurity researcher.

In the meantime, Microsoft took the unusual step of hustling to distribute a patch for a flaw in the unsupported version of Windows that WannaCry was exploiting. The U.S. National Security Agency had been hoarding the vulnerability, but it was leaked after the theft of the agency’s secrets by a hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers.

Subscribe to The Download
What's important in technology and innovation, delivered to you every day.
Manage your newsletter preferences

Unfortunately, as we’ve stated before, ransomware has become a popular form of cybercrime for one simple reason: it pays. It’s also difficult—though not impossible—to stop. Apart from this weekend’s attacks, criminals have locked down part of San Francisco’s public transit system and a hospital in Los Angeles—in the latter case, forcing the hospital to pony up $17,000 to regain access to its files.

The architects of WannaCry were similarly looking for a quick payday. But they made it pretty easy to follow the money: WannaCry’s code contained the addresses of three Bitcoin wallets. As of midafternoon Monday, a Twitter bot tracking payments to the wallets said the accounts had a total of a little over $55,000 in them.

Thanks to such scrutiny, some experts have speculated that whoever is behind WannaCry won’t dare try to make a withdrawal from the wallets, fearing that it will blow their cover. The sum itself might also give them pause. Sure, it’s a lot of money—but it could’ve been a whole lot more.

(Read more: Malware TechLos Angeles Times, BBC, Quartz, “Holding Data Hostage: The Perfect Internet Crime?,” “Two Ways to Stop Ransomware in Its Tracks”)

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today
NSA headquarters, where software vulnerabilities go to be hoarded in secret ... and then stolen, leaked, and unleashed on an unsuspecting public.

Tagged

NSA, Ransomware, cybersecurity

Credit

Photograph by Saul Loeb | Getty

Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly Senior Editor, News and Commentary

I’m senior editor for news and commentary, so if there’s something in the news, I probably have something to say about it. I also created our main newsletter, The Download – you should subscribe to it.

Before joiningMore MIT Technology Review, I was Boston bureau chief for New Scientist. I’ve written about just about every topic in science and technology, and I have a hard time picking a favorite (though as a former geologist, I do enjoy a good volcano story).

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
  2. Nvidia CEO: Software Is Eating the World, but AI Is Going to Eat Software
  3. An Algorithm Summarizes Lengthy Text Surprisingly Well
  4. Europe’s Latest Billion-Dollar Startup Wants to Build the Matrix. Really.
  5. This Mega-Sensor Makes the Whole Room Smart
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.