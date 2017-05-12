Finally, an algorithm can summarize pages of text for us slow-reading humans.

Who has time to read every article they see shared on Facebook? All the attachments in their inbox? Or those terms of service during each app install? Not me, and probably not you, either. But, until now, attempts to have machines read, digest, and precis long streams of text have been sloppy and inaccurate, mainly because language is such a tough nut for machine learning. Our own Will Knight explains (succinctly) how Salesforce may have finally cracked it.

Get The Download! Sign up here to have it delivered free to your inbox.

Europe’s new unicorn wants to build the Matrix. Really.

London startup Improbable is living up to its name: a new $502 million investment by Softbank values the firm at over $1 billion—a rarity in Europe. Why the fuss? The company was established to build ultra-detailed virtual worlds for video games, but the same tech can simulate entire cities, and its CEO now describes his ambition as wanting “to build the Matrix.” As this excellent Wired UK piece explains, that's caught the attention of military officials, city leaders, Hollywood, and more.



The Uber-Waymo lawsuit is shifting up a gear.

In February, Waymo claimed that one of its ex-engineers took trade secrets with him to build hardware at Uber. Now the judge presiding over the court case has asked federal prosecutors to investigate. Part of Uber’s autonomous car operation has been suspended, too, though as documents are under seal it remains unclear how big a deal that is—or, for that matter, which part of the case is considered to be criminal. For now, it’s good news for Waymo and more bad press for Uber.

Ten Fascinating Things

Quote of the Day

"I decided to just catch some Pokémon in church because, why not? I believe it’s both safe and not prohibited by law."

— Ruslan Sokolovsky explains why he thought it would be OK to play Pokémon Go during a church service. Now, he’s been given a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence by Russian prosecutors for inciting religious hatred.