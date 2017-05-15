Business Impact

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine

Behind one woman’s decision to pursue a medical career at a San Francisco Internet startup.

As the demand for hospital workers rises and the number of doctors declines, many in the health-care industry are increasingly frustrated. Jessica Knox was so discouraged that after finishing her residency in family medicine in 2015, she never pursued clinical work. Instead, Knox joined a young telemedicine startup called Nurx, which provides reproductive health care and advice for patients through an app and messaging system.

Although Knox touts the benefit of a remote system of patient care for some aspects of medicine, she remains convinced that telemedicine will never totally replace traditional medicine. And that’s a good thing, she says.

