  • Lighthouse’s home assistant and security monitor uses several cameras, including a 3-D camera, to figure out what’s happening.

    • Connectivity

    Home Monitors Are Getting Smarter (and Creepier)

    Startup Lighthouse’s home assistant-slash-monitor can tell you who’s in your house, and what they’re doing.

    A new smart-home assistant and security monitor can tell the difference between specific adults and spot kids and pets, and send you smartphone alerts about what they’re up to.

    Lighthouse went on sale on Thursday, though it won’t ship to customers until September. A single Lighthouse device plus a year of service runs $399, and it will cost $10 per month after that. (By comparison, a Nest camera and its service, which together have some similar features, would cost $299 for a camera and a year of service, and $10 per month thereafter.)

    The device was created by Alex Teichman and Hendrik Dahlkamp, who have backgrounds in computer vision and self-driving cars. So far, the company has raised $17 million from investors, including Android cofounder Andy Rubin.

    Lighthouse uses several cameras, including a 3-D time-of-flight one that can see how far away an object is and determine objects in the foreground versus those in the background, Teichman says. If the device finds something that may be interesting—say, your kids walking into the living room at 11 p.m.—it will send that to a remote server, which analyzes the data and works with a Lighthouse app running on your smartphone to figure out what to do with it (perhaps send you a notification if you’d told the app to let you know about the kids being in there after 8).

    Lighthouse can do things like send you an alert when a specific person gets home (which could be helpful or creepy, depending on your perspective), ping you if a specific person doesn’t arrive in a certain time frame on a certain day, or let you know when an unknown person is in the house (you can then sound an alarm from the app if you choose).

    “You tell it what you care about, and it tells you when these things happen,” Teichman says.

    Recommended for You
    1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
    2. Why So Many Web-Fueled Protest Movements Hit a Wall
    3. Mind-Reading Algorithms Reconstruct What You’re Seeing Using Brain-Scan Data
    4. Real or Fake? AI Is Making It Very Hard to Know
    5. The World’s Largest Electric Vehicle Maker Hits a Speed Bump

    Lighthouse’s software can discern specific people via face recognition once you let it know, via the app, who that person is, Teichman says. It can also keep track of people coming and going by the presence of their smartphones, Teichman says, using a combination of things like geofencing and Bluetooth.

    In a demo, Lighthouse’s app seemed to understand queries asked by Lighthouse chief marketing officer Jessica Gilmartin, like “Who walked the dog yesterday when I wasn’t there?” or “What did the kids do this morning before 7 a.m.?” or, more simply, “Kids running on Sunday.” In response, the app quickly pulled up video clips of a dog walker bringing a dog into the home, Gilmartin’s young children walking down the stairs at 6 and 6:35 a.m., and her kids and one of their friends running around the house.

    The Lighthouse service stores video data for 30 days, and only keeps video that includes something moving, Teichman says. He adds that only Lighthouse users can see their data, unless they choose to share it with the company.

    Lighthouse may face an uphill battle with consumers. There are plenty of other smart cameras on the market, after all, some of them with object-recognition capabilities and many of them cheaper.

    Teichman hopes, however, that its 3-D sensing and ability to spot certain activities like waving, running, or jumping up on things will help it stand apart.

    Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Tagged

    Internet of Things, Lighthouse, smart home, surveillance

    Credit

    Images courtesy of Lighthouse

    Rachel Metz

    Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

    As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

    I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

    READ COMMENTS

    Please read our commenting guidelines.

    Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

    Insider Premium
    $179.95/yr US PRICE

    See international, alumni and other pricing options

    Already an Insider?

    Have a magazine subscription?
    Activate your Insider account.

    Recommended for You
    1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
    2. Why So Many Web-Fueled Protest Movements Hit a Wall
    3. Mind-Reading Algorithms Reconstruct What You’re Seeing Using Brain-Scan Data
    4. Real or Fake? AI Is Making It Very Hard to Know
    5. The World’s Largest Electric Vehicle Maker Hits a Speed Bump
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

      {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

      Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

      Special Discounts to select partner offerings

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Ad-free web experience

      First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

      Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

      Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

      Special Discounts to select partner offerings

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Ad-free web experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /
    You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.