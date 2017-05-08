Insider Premium subscribers join our editorial staff for ongoing conversations. See them all

How the Internet Empowers and Endangers Protest Movements

Zeynep Tufecki’s new book reports from the front lines of protest movements enabled by social media – and explains how governments are learning to fight back.

From Cairo’s Tahrir Square to New York’s Zucotti Park, academic Zeynep Tufecki’s new book takes readers inside protest movements driven by the power of social networking and online communications. It has never been easier to pack the streets with protestors – what used to take community organizers months can be achieved in minutes with a single hashtag. Yet Tufecki also shows that movements that spring up this way can be more fragile and fleeting than those of the past, and that governments are getting wise to Internet protest tactics. Tufecki, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, recently spoke with Tom Simonite, MIT Technology Review’s San Francisco Bureau Chief. Twitter and Teargas: The Power and Fragility of Networked Protest, is published on May 16 by Yale University Press.

Zeynep Tufecki

Credit

Photograph by KHALIL AL-MURSHIDI | Getty

Tom Simonite

Tom Simonite San Francisco Bureau Chief

I’m MIT Technology Review’s San Francisco bureau chief and enjoy a diverse diet of algorithms, Internet, and human-computer interaction with chips on the side. I lead our coverage of new ideas from Silicon Valley, whether they spring from techMore giants, new startups, or academic labs.

My journey to the West Coast started in a small English market town and took in the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and five years writing and editing technology news coverage at New Scientist magazine.

