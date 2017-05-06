Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 6, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

Topologically Induced Optical Activity in Graphene-Based Meta-Structures

Moral Foundations of Political Discourse: Comparative Analysis of the Speech Records of the US Congress and the Japanese Diet

Tweeting AI: Perceptions of AI-Tweeters (AIT) vs Expert AI-Tweeters (EAIT)

BAM! The Behance Artistic Media Dataset for Recognition Beyond Photography

DeepCCI: End-to-end Deep Learning for Chemical-Chemical Interaction Prediction

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

/
