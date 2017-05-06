Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 6, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Topologically Induced Optical Activity in Graphene-Based Meta-Structures
Moral Foundations of Political Discourse: Comparative Analysis of the Speech Records of the US Congress and the Japanese Diet
Tweeting AI: Perceptions of AI-Tweeters (AIT) vs Expert AI-Tweeters (EAIT)
BAM! The Behance Artistic Media Dataset for Recognition Beyond Photography
DeepCCI: End-to-end Deep Learning for Chemical-Chemical Interaction Prediction
