Business Impact

Is Microsoft Innovating Its Way to Customer Alienation?

A recent burst of ingenuity by the folks in Redmond is at risk of turning into a commercial failure.
Recommended for You
  1. Apple-Picking Robot Prepares to Compete for Farm Jobs
  2. A Year After Approval, Gene-Therapy Cure Gets Its First Customer
  3. Real or Fake? AI Is Making It Very Hard to Know
  4. An Ostrich-Like Robot Pushes the Limits of Legged Locomotion
  5. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing

Is it possible to get too far ahead of the pack?

Earlier this week, Microsoft launched its new Surface Laptop. It’s a premium device aimed at college kids: stylish in its own way, well-specced, running a new education version of Windows, and costing $1,000. It’s squarely aimed at eating part of Apple’s Macbook Air lunch.

It’s also Microsoft’s most humdrum hardware announcement in recent time. Over the past few years, it’s unveiled the Surface Book, which brimmed with design details; an elegant convertable all-in-one PC called Surface Studio; and perhaps its biggest taste of the future, the augmented reality headset HoloLens.

As a result of that burst of innovation—and Apple's relative stagnation—we argued last year that the folks in Redmond were starting to look increasingly likely to seize the innovation crown that has for so long been worn by the maker of the iPhone. These days, it turns out that Microsoft is serious about churning out new and futuristic products—but it may be taking things a little too far for its own good.

Bloomberg took the launch of the new Surface Laptop as an opportunity to quiz Microsoft’s senior team about the firm’s innovation strategy. The article is worth reading: it outlines the company's relatively recent embrace of hardware, and describes a company learning fast, making daring decisions, and moving on quickly when things go wrong.

And yet there’s a telling pair of quotes towards the end of the piece, which suggest that the firm’s recent breathless quest to innovate isn’t so much a rush to assert authority as a course it is committed to, regardless of consumer demand. Microsoft’s hardware marketing chief, Yusuf Mehdi, says: “We’re not going to come out with another device that someone’s done.” He’s quickly followed up by Alex Kipman, inventor of the HoloLens, who explains that: “The phone is already dead. People just haven’t realized.” Presumably the Surface Laptop, then, is simply a money-spinning aberration that we can expect to give way to, say, AR spectacles and wireless earbuds that augment every inch of our sight and vision.

Now, in the long run Mehdi and Kipman are probably correct. The death of the phone as we know it is likely to come about at some point—but even we at MIT Technology Review have to admit that it’s a little ways off. And there’s a very real danger here that Microsoft is trying to build and sell the future before the public is ready for it. Excepting anomalies like the iPhone, it often doesn't work out well: remember what happened when Google tried that with Project Glass?

To be certain, the current spirit of innovation in Redmond is to be celebrated, and its products may yet help define the way we use technology in the future. But as a company, all of that will only make sense if its put to use making hardware that consumers want to buy and use right now.

(Read more: Bloomberg, “Microsoft Is Looking Like the New Apple,” “Why Apple Can’t Match the iPhone’s Success”)

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

Tagged

Microsoft, innovation, consumer electronics

Credit

Photograph by Drew Angerer | Getty

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New ScientistMore and Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. Apple-Picking Robot Prepares to Compete for Farm Jobs
  2. A Year After Approval, Gene-Therapy Cure Gets Its First Customer
  3. Real or Fake? AI Is Making It Very Hard to Know
  4. An Ostrich-Like Robot Pushes the Limits of Legged Locomotion
  5. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.