3,000 new workers won't fix Facebook's violent video problem.

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he’ll swell the ranks of a Facebook team dedicated to reviewing reports of the inappropriate content that currently plagues the social network. (At least, until AI advances enough to take up the job.) As our own Rachel Metz points out, though, there may simply be too much content for his extra moderators to police. Meanwhile, Wired argues that Facebook too often ignores these kinds of thorny issues, instigating big change only after damage is done—and suggests that a chief ethics officer may have proven a better hire.

It's just a matter of time until factory robots get hacked.

Industrial robots are pervading, but research suggests that not enough is being done to keep them secure. A new report reveals that robot arms commonly used in factories are vulnerable to attack and often left exposed via Internet connections. In fact, the researchers found 83,673 such machines that way. The worry: hacks could sabotage production lines, halt output via ransomware, or injure humans, unless robot makers start treating security like the computer industry (tries to).



Apple’s $1 billion manufacturing boost? It's nice, but not enough.

Tim Cook has announced a fund to invest $1 billion into U.S. companies that perform advanced manufacturing. It will cheer Donald Trump, who has argued that the firm should build more products in America. But some context: Apple gave the same amount to Chinese ride-hailer Didi Chuxing, spends $50 billion per year with U.S. suppliers, and has $257 billion in cash overseas. So it’s a nice gesture, but a relatively small one that won’t bring American manufacturing jobs roaring back.

"I could imagine a world that ends up with legislation saying: if you are going to make devices in the U.S., you figure out how to comply with court orders."

— FBI director James Comey admits that he can foresee a future in which encrypted devices are governed by law.