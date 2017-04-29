Rewriting Life

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 29, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

Recommended for You
  1. Appearances Suggest That Apple’s Autonomous-Car Endeavor Is Lacking
  2. Finding Solace in Defeat by Artificial Intelligence
  3. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  4. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  5. Animals Set Survival Record Inside Artificial Womb

Bose-Einstein Condensation of Photons in a Plasma

A Comprehensive Review of Smart Wheelchairs: Past, Present and Future

A Century of Science: Globalization of Scientific Collaborations, Citations, and Innovations

A Large Self-Annotated Corpus for Sarcasm

Experimental Observation of Anomalous Trajectories of Single Photons

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. Appearances Suggest That Apple’s Autonomous-Car Endeavor Is Lacking
  2. Finding Solace in Defeat by Artificial Intelligence
  3. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  4. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  5. Animals Set Survival Record Inside Artificial Womb
More from Rewriting Life

Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.