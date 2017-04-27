Robot Builders, Alexa’s New Eyes, and Medical AI Secrets—The Download, April 27, 2017

The most fascinating and important news in technology and innovation delivered straight to your inbox, every day.

Three Things You Need to Know Today

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. Animals Set Survival Record Inside Artificial Womb
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  5. Immunotherapy Pioneer James Allison Has Unfinished Business with Cancer

Weighing the Worry of Medical AI Secrets
Would you trust a doctor who couldn’t explain their diagnosis? AI can increasingly keep up with physicians: neural networks can spot skin cancers as well as dermatologists, while machine learning algorithms diagnose some eye diseases on a par with ophthalmologists. But these systems don't identify problems based on rules—in fact, their uncanny abilities are developed internally and, for now at least, remain impossible to explain. We investigate whether that matters.

Get The Download! Sign up here to have it delivered free to your inbox.

The Bid to Scrap Net Neutrality Starts ... Now
Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai has outlined how he'll roll back net neutrality. His (vague) plan: reclassify broadband as a telecom, rather than information, service in order to loosen government oversight. Critics worry it will allow Internet providers to throttle traffic in exchange for payment, but Pai argues, perhaps correctly, that neutrality stifles innovation. A vote on May 18th will decide if the move goes ahead—but with a Republican majority at the FCC, it probably will.

Putting Up Walls? Robots Have It Down
Send the laborers home, because a robot can build you a house—almost. A new machine developed at MIT and described in Science Robotics was able to construct the largest building ever 3-D printed by a mobile robot, putting up an igloo-like dome 14.6 meters across in 13.5 hours. It’s not alone in the construction yard: automated bricklayers and wire weavers also promise to help create the buildings of the future. Though, so far, none of them seem able to add the roof.

Ten Fascinating Things

We’re 100 days into Donald Trump’s presidency and, frankly, none the wiser about his real stance on many pressing tech issues.

Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant now has eyes—and it will use them to tell you how good your outfit is.

Chinese scientists have developed cells that can be activated via a smartphone to produce insulin and dump it into the bloodstream.

Cities of the future will be automated, efficient … and, perhaps, incredibly lonely.

Good news for those afraid of Trump’s coal revival: a Columbia University report suggests that regulations have played only a minor role in the fuel’s decline.

Two new studies show how it’s possible to create ever-more advanced brain-like structures in a Petri dish using neurons grown from stem cells.

Be careful what you click on: the number of ransomware attacks rose by 50 percent in 2016, and they're increasingly carried out via phishing scams.

Researchers are now able to use a chemical technique to make bone transparent, allowing them to peer inside and see the marrow within. 

If Chris Vickery ever calls you, it’s time to act fast—because he makes a living spotting data breaches and alerting firms to the problems before criminals notice.

Rembrandt or rip-off? How new technological tools are waging a war on art fraud.

Quote of the Day

"A lot of people out there ... have difficulty forming traditional relationships with other people. It’s really all about giving those people some level of companionship."

— Model maker and roboticist Matt McMullen describes his motivation for building a sex robot.

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Tagged

The Download

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. Animals Set Survival Record Inside Artificial Womb
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  5. Immunotherapy Pioneer James Allison Has Unfinished Business with Cancer
Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.