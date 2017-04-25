Intelligent Machines

Waymo Has Invited the Public to Hop into Its Self-Driving Cars

Folks living in the Phoenix area can now sign up for free on-demand rides, part of a trial meant to see how regular people integrate the autonomous cars into their everyday lives.

Want to be one of the first people in America to ride in a self-driving car? Time to pack up and move to Phoenix.

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. Big Data Exposes Big Falsehoods
  5. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes

Waymo—or, the company formerly known as Google’s self-driving car project—announced Tuesday that it plans to sign up hundreds of households living in and around the Phoenix, Arizona, area for a trial that will give them free, on-demand access to self-driving cars.

“Rather than offering people one or two rides, the goal of this program is to give participants access to our fleet every day, at any time, to go anywhere within an area that’s about twice the size of San Francisco,” John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, wrote in a post on Medium.

The fact that Krafcik outlined how much of the greater Phoenix area will be open to riders is significant, suggesting that Waymo has mapped it in great detail and is confident that its cars will perform well there. This is similar to the approach Uber took when it launched its self-driving taxi program in Pittsburgh last year.

Uber’s Pittsburgh experiment showcased a technology that was a long way from self-sufficient (see “What to Know Before You Get In a Self-driving Car”), and since then the ride-hailing giant’s autonomous vehicle operations have had a rough ride—including being accused by Waymo of stealing its lidar technology.

Subscribe to The Download
What's important in technology and innovation, delivered to you every day.
Manage your newsletter preferences

Waymo, meanwhile, appears to believe its fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans and Lexus RX450h SUVs is up to the challenge of ferrying families to and from work, soccer practice, and on errands. While the company makes clear that each car will come with a human test driver, Krafcik said the purpose of the trial is to learn more about how people use Waymo's vehicles—where they go with them, how they interact with them during rides, and so on.

This could be a sign that the technology is maturing to the point that Waymo is becoming more concerned with how to make an actual business out of its cars (which was, after all, the point of spinning the company out of Google in the first place). There is also plenty of pressure from a growing list of competitors to keep pushing forward.

Regardless of the motivation, the trial is likely to provide a trove of data on what regular people do with autonomous vehicles when given the opportunity. And if Waymo’s years of experience in testing self-driving cars is any indication, there are bound to be a lot of unexpected results.

(Read more: The Verge, Waymo blog, “What to Know Before You Get in a Self-driving Car,” “Are Autonomous Cars Ready to Go It Alone?”)

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Tagged

Uber, self-driving cars, waymo

Credit

Image courtesy of Waymo

Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly Senior Editor, News and Commentary

I’m senior editor for news and commentary, so if there’s something in the news, I probably have something to say about it. I also created our main newsletter, The Download – you should subscribe to it.

Before joiningMore MIT Technology Review, I was Boston bureau chief for New Scientist. I’ve written about just about every topic in science and technology, and I have a hard time picking a favorite (though as a former geologist, I do enjoy a good volcano story).

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. Big Data Exposes Big Falsehoods
  5. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.