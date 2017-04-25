Sustainable Energy

Why America’s Old Nuclear Plants Could Be Dragging Down Clean Energy Development

Money spent nursing nukes may be better spent on wind, solar, and research into new technologies.

Eking out the life of old nuclear plants could cripple the adoption of renewable energy.

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. Big Data Exposes Big Falsehoods
  5. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes

The nuclear industry is currently reeling in the wake of the meltdown of Toshiba’s reactor business. As we’ve previously reported, the Japanese technology conglomerate was building the only new reactors currently in construction within the U.S. So its failure to succeed in capitalizing on a new generation of smaller reactors looks set to put a huge damper on the construction of new plants in the coming years.

In reality, though, the industry has been nothing but sluggish for decades. Tightening regulations, soaring construction costs, and a nightmarish PR problem have all served to undermine many plans to build new nuclear facilities.

Trouble is, nuclear is the only low-carbon energy source that can provide reliable baseload power, because renewables like wind and solar vary with the time of day and weather conditions. With no new nuclear plants scheduled to come online, pressure to curb carbon dioxide emissions has led some states to keep old reactors running into their old age.

As Bloomberg notes, New York and Illinois are investing billions of dollars to keep old facilities in action, and Connecticut, New Jersey, and Ohio are among states contemplating the same idea. It’s an expensive process, though it does mean that new natural gas plants aren’t required to fill the gaps left by wind and solar.

But according to Bloomberg’s report, that investment could be damaging the renewables sector. In a painful one-two, clean energy funds are being diverted away from solar and wind projects to keep the nukes running, while sometimes overly high baseload supplies maintained by continued use of old nuclear keeps energy prices low, making investment in renewables less attractive.

Subscribe to The Download
What's important in technology and innovation, delivered to you every day.
Manage your newsletter preferences

All that said, the extreme alternative—simply letting nuclear slide from use—is none too palatable. As David Gattie and Scott Jones from the University of Georgia argue for Forbes, allowing nuclear to simply sputter out altogether will make it hard to meet the emissions targets required by the Paris climate agreement, and could also weaken America’s nuclear science expertise.

A middle way may be new breeds of smaller nuclear reactors that could allow the country to maintain a reliable clean energy baseload capacity while leaving room for increased adoption of renewables. And ultimately, we will need to pull the plug on those aged plants.

(Read more: Bloomberg, Forbes, “Meltdown of Toshiba’s Nuclear Business Dooms New Construction in the U.S.,” “Giant Holes in the Ground,” “MIT’s Nuclear Lab has an Unusual Plan to Jump-Start Advanced-Reactor Research”)

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Tagged

nuclear power, renewable energy, clean energy

Credit

Illustration by Jeff Fusco | Getty

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. Big Data Exposes Big Falsehoods
  5. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
More from Sustainable Energy

Can we sustainably provide food, water, and energy to a growing population during a climate crisis?

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.