The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 22, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

Time Crystals: A Review

How Brains are Built: Principles of Computational Neuroscience

Transformations of Liquid Metals in Ionic Liquid

The Scientific Impact of Nations on Scientific and Technological Development

Increasing the Flow of Rumors in Social Networks by Spreading Groups

Prosody: The Rhythms and Melodies of Speech

Molecular Communication using Magnetic Nanoparticles

 

