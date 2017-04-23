Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 22, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
How Brains are Built: Principles of Computational Neuroscience
Transformations of Liquid Metals in Ionic Liquid
The Scientific Impact of Nations on Scientific and Technological Development
Increasing the Flow of Rumors in Social Networks by Spreading Groups
Prosody: The Rhythms and Melodies of Speech
Molecular Communication using Magnetic Nanoparticles
