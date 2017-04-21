  • Google’s latest quantum chip is a test bed for ideas the company says can make the technology practical.
  • Google

    • Intelligent Machines

    Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy

    The search giant plans to reach a milestone in computing history before the year is out.

    John Martinis has given himself just a few months to reach a milestone in the history of computing.

    He’s leader of the Google research group working on building astonishingly powerful computer chips that manipulate data using the quirks of quantum physics. By the end of this year, Martinis says, his team will build a device that achieves “quantum supremacy,” meaning it can perform a particular calculation that’s beyond the reach of any conventional computer. Proof will come from a kind of drag race between Google’s chip and one of the world’s largest supercomputers.

    “We think we’re ready to do this experiment. It’s something we can do now,” says Martinis.

    One reason for his confidence is that Google’s roughly 25-strong group has made a new quantum chip that tests out key design features needed to make a device for that head-to-head contest.

    Quantum chips represent digital bits of data using qubits, devices that can shortcut through some tough calculations by exploiting the counterintuitive physics of quantum mechanics. Researchers have so far demonstrated quantum computing with only small groups of qubits, though. Google has released results from a chip that has nine qubits arranged in a line, but Martinis says he’ll need a grid of 49 qubits for his quantum supremacy experiment.

    Google’s latest chip has only six qubits, but they are arranged in a two-by-three configuration that Martinis says shows the company’s technology still works when qubits are nestled side by side, as they will be in larger devices.

    Google’s chip ready for testing.
    Google

    The six-qubit chip is also a test of a manufacturing method in which the qubits and the conventional wiring that controls them are made on separate chips later “bump bonded” together. That approach, a major focus of Google’s team since it was established just over two years ago, is intended to eliminate the extra control lines needed in a larger chip, which can interfere with how qubits function.

    “That process is all working,” says Martinis. “Now we’re ready to kind of move fast.” Designs for devices with 30 to 50 qubits are already in progress, he says. He briefly flashed up images of the six-qubit chip at the recent IEEE TechIgnite conference in San Bruno, California, but his group has yet to formally disclose technical details.

    Martinis joined Google in late 2014 from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he remains a professor today (see “Google Launches Effort to Build Its Own Quantum Computer”). His team is one of several industrial research groups recently formed or expanded thanks to growing signs that the technology behind quantum computing is becoming more tractable. The race to develop quantum processors includes Intel, Microsoft, IBM, and even startups (see “10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017: Practical Quantum Computers”).

    Recommended for You
    1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
    2. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
    3. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
    4. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
    5. Google’s Health Study Seeks 10,000 Volunteers to Give Up Their Medical Secrets

    Simon Gustavsson, a principal investigator in a quantum computing research group at MIT, says that Google is one of the leaders. “It’s pretty comparable between Google and IBM,” he says.

    Pulling off its quantum supremacy experiment this year would underline the search company’s competitiveness, although quantum processors would need to be much larger than 50 qubits to be capable of useful work.

    “It’ll be an academic milestone,” says Chris Monroe, a professor at the University of Maryland and cofounder of the quantum computing startup IonQ. “Afterward you still have to figure out how to make it more scalable and programmable.”

    Martinis agrees that much will remain to be done, but he argues that the experiment could become a benchmark for anyone claiming to have a working quantum computer.

    He also says the target has helped managers at Google, and the company’s cofounder Sergey Brin, appreciate that the technology is becoming real. “They all get it and are very excited about it,” says Martinis. “We’re trying to get support within Google, and this experiment has been very good to get other engineers talking to us.”

    The latest Insider Conversation is live! Listen to the story behind the story.

    Subscribe today
    Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.

    Tagged

    John Martinis, Google, quantum computing, quantum information

    Credit

    Google

    Tom Simonite

    Tom Simonite San Francisco Bureau Chief

    I’m MIT Technology Review’s San Francisco bureau chief and enjoy a diverse diet of algorithms, Internet, and human-computer interaction with chips on the side. I lead our coverage of new ideas from Silicon Valley, whether they spring from techMore giants, new startups, or academic labs.

    My journey to the West Coast started in a small English market town and took in the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and five years writing and editing technology news coverage at New Scientist magazine.

    READ COMMENTS

    Please read our commenting guidelines.

    Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

    Insider Premium
    $179.95/yr US PRICE

    See international, alumni and other pricing options

    Already an Insider?

    Have a magazine subscription?
    Activate your Insider account.

    Recommended for You
    1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
    2. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
    3. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
    4. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
    5. Google’s Health Study Seeks 10,000 Volunteers to Give Up Their Medical Secrets
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

      {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

      Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

      Special Discounts to select partner offerings

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Ad-free web experience

      First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

      Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

      Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

      Special Discounts to select partner offerings

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Ad-free web experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /
    You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.