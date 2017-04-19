Sustainable Energy

This Dryer Blasts Water Out of Fabric With Sound Waves

An ultrasonic dryer can extract moisture from your clothes faster and more efficiently than using heat.

Forget heat—drying laundry is about cranking up the volume. At least, that’s how it goes in a lab at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where researchers have built an ultrasonic clothes dryer that uses far less energy than regular devices.

If you can be bothered to find out, you’ll find that clothes dryers are hugely energy hungry. A 2014 report by the Natural Resources Defense Council suggested that a typical household’s dryer used as much energy over the course of a year as its refrigerator, dishwasher, and clothes washer combined. Dryers account for as much as 4 percent of all domestic energy consumption, according to the Energy Information Administration

That didn’t escape the attention Oak Ridge's Ayyoub Momen, who has been developing a new way to wrench moisture out of fabric over the last few years. His vision: a clothes dryer whose drum is lined with piezoelectric ultrasound transducers to blast laundry with high frequency sound rather than heat.

The theory is that the ultrasound vibrates small water droplets out of a piece of fabric, forming a fine mist—as you can see happening in the GIF above. The mist is then driven to the edge of the drum where it can be siphoned off, much like a regular dryer.

A prototype built by Momen and his colleagues shows that the theory seems to work in practice. The full-sized dryer his team assembled is able to dry a medium-sized load in 20 minutes, compared to 50 minutes for a regular machine. It’s also claimed that the device uses 70 percent less energy than a regular dryer.

And the good news is that this isn't idle research. The project was carried out in collaboration with General Electric Appliances, which is now planning to use the ultrasonic approach in a press dryer and, at some point in the future, a regular drum dryer. So you might soon be able to turn up the volume on your laundry, too.

(Read more: Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, BBC)

Tagged

ultrasound, energy efficiency, domestic appliances

Credit

Image courtesy of Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

More from Sustainable Energy

Can we sustainably provide food, water, and energy to a growing population during a climate crisis?

