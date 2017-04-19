  • Watching it all burn from a bench atop an old slag heap in Ensdorf, Germany.

    • Sustainable Energy

    While Trump Trumpets Coal, Europe Is Phasing It Out Faster Than Ever

    From one side of the Atlantic Ocean to the other, approaches to fossil fuel use couldn’t be more different.

    The U.S. and European approaches to burning fossil fuels are looking increasingly polarized. As the Trump administration rallies to do whatever it can to save the coal industry and keep burning the stuff to generate electricity, across the Atlantic Ocean the dirtiest of power stations are shutting down at an unprecedented rate.

    Recommended for You
    1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
    2. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
    3. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
    4. Engineering the Perfect Astronaut
    5. How to Pull Water Out of Thin Air, Even in the Driest Parts of the Globe

    Just last week, Energy Secretary Rick Perry ordered a review of electricity markets in the U.S. to be carried out within the next 60 days. His overarching concern: that embracing renewables and closing plants that provide baseload support, particularly those that use fossil fuels, could undermine the resilience of the electricity grid. From his memorandum:

    Many have questioned the manner in which baseload power is dispatched and compensated. Still others have highlighted the diminishing diversity of our nation's electric generation mix, and what that could mean for baseload power and grid resilience. This has resulted in part from regulatory burdens introduced by previous administrations that were designed to decrease coal-fired power generation. Such policies have destroyed jobs and economic growth, and they threaten to undercut the performance of the grid well into the future.

    It’s not clear that the resilience of the grid really is at risk, but the review does dovetail well with Donald Trump’s recent executive order seeking to roll back many of the climate initiatives put in place by the Obama administration. In particular, that move demanded that federal agencies rescind policies deemed to be a “burden” on energy production—really, a euphemism for scrapping any rules that get in the way of burning coal, such as the Clean Power Plan.

    Meanwhile, things look rather different in Europe. Bloomberg reports that many of the largest power plant operators across the continent are shutting down or converting coal power plants faster than ever. In 2016, 10 gigawatts of coal-generated electricity capacity in Europe went offline, and the International Energy Agency expects just 114 gigawatts of capacity to be in use by 2030—down from 177 gigawatts in 2014.

    New coal plants are unlikely to replace them in any great number: a recent study showed that fewer coal-powered plants are going into construction. Instead, some of the slack is being taken up by natural-gas plants, and renewables are booming. And, so far at least, the grid seems to be holding up just fine.

    (Read more: Bloomberg, “Trump’s Rollback Paves the Way for a New Climate Leader,” “Solar Installations Soared in the U.S. in 2016,” “Coal Power Has Taken a Tumble, But Is It the Beginning of the End?”)

    Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Tagged

    coal power, fossil fuels, renewables

    Credit

    Photograph by Sean Gallup | Getty

    Jamie Condliffe

    Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

    I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

    Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

    Insider Premium
    $179.95/yr US PRICE

    See international, alumni and other pricing options

    Already an Insider?

    Have a magazine subscription?
    Activate your Insider account.

    Recommended for You
    1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
    2. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
    3. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
    4. Engineering the Perfect Astronaut
    5. How to Pull Water Out of Thin Air, Even in the Driest Parts of the Globe
    More from Sustainable Energy

    Can we sustainably provide food, water, and energy to a growing population during a climate crisis?

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

      {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

      Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

      Special Discounts to select partner offerings

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Ad-free web experience

      First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

      Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

      Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

      Special Discounts to select partner offerings

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Ad-free web experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

      The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /
    You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.