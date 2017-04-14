Connectivity

Trump’s CIA Director Calls Out Rogue Information Warriors

Mike Pompeo says the U.S. must do more to protect itself on the digital battlefield, particularly against “non-state” adversaries like WikiLeaks.

CIA director Mike Pompeo

In his first public comments since taking the job as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo came out swinging against WikiLeaks and Edward Snowden, and called for a “fundamental change” in how the nation addresses digital threats.

Recommended for You
  1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  2. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  3. College Dropout Says He’s Cracked Self-Driving Cars’ Most Crucial Component
  4. Supercomputer Simulation Offers Peek at the Future of Quantum Computers
  5. Engineering the Perfect Astronaut

In remarks Thursday afternoon at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan think tank in Washington, D.C., Pompeo refrained from commenting specifically on the recent release by WikiLeaks of documents it claims contain details about secret CIA hacking tools. Nevertheless, he said, “it’s time to call out WikiLeaks for what it really is: a non-state, hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia.” The organization “overwhelmingly focuses on the United States while seeking support from anti-democratic countries and organizations” to “use our free speech values against us,” Pompeo said.

The problem of non-state, cyberspace-based national security threats is “much broader and deeper” than WikiLeaks, said Pompeo. He added that the U.S. “has not done nearly enough” to protect its cyber infrastructure from attack, for example, and terrorist propaganda and recruitment efforts have flourished online (see "Fighting ISIS Online").

Pompeo also criticized Edward Snowden, saying a "staggering number" of terrorist groups and other foreign intelligence targets have changed the way they communicate as a direct result of the former NSA contractor’s disclosures.

The Trump administration has yet to take a specific policy stance on the hot-button issue of encryption. For his part, Pompeo said that encryption technology, which is improving and growing more prevalent, is making it more difficult for his agency to monitor terrorists. As a congressman, Pompeo was quite pro-surveillance. Becoming CIA director does not seem to have changed his mind: “We all have an obligation to make sure we don’t lose access to those foreign terrorists and the information that they are communicating.”

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Tagged

Encryption, cybersecurity, WikiLeaks, surveillance

Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt Associate Editor

I’m an associate editor at MIT Technology Review. I report from Washington, D.C., where I’m on constant lookout for stories that illustrate how the U.S. government is embracing (or failing to embrace) emerging technologies, and that highlight eventsMore and debates in Washington that serve to create—or hinder—new technological opportunities and industries. You can contact me at mike.orcutt@technologyreview.com.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  2. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  3. College Dropout Says He’s Cracked Self-Driving Cars’ Most Crucial Component
  4. Supercomputer Simulation Offers Peek at the Future of Quantum Computers
  5. Engineering the Perfect Astronaut
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.