Sustainable Energy

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 15, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Generating 3 Qubit Quantum Circuits with Neural Networks

Impact of Marital Status on Health

Reading Wikipedia to Answer Open-Domain Questions

Data-driven Approach to Measuring the Level of Press Freedom Using Media Attention Diversity from Unfiltered News

Inferring Personal Economic Status from Social Network Location

 

More from Sustainable Energy

Can we sustainably provide food, water, and energy to a growing population during a climate crisis?

