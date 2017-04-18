Connectivity

Central Bankers Have Their Eyes on Blockchain

A member of the Federal Reserve and a researcher say there are a lot of problems to solve before digital currency will ever disrupt the global financial system.

Bitcoin’s emergence has been a wake-up call for the financial industry, where executives and regulators see digital currency and blockchain technology as an opportunity to make systems more efficient by eliminating middlemen (See “What Bitcoin Is, and Why It Matters”). But could it do more than that, and transform global finance entirely?

Let’s get payments right first, say two central bankers—both of whom are focused on translating blockchain technology into new tools for central bankers.

“Payments are the foundation of everything else,” Robleh Ali, a research scientist at MIT and former head of digital currency at the Bank of England, said today on stage at the Business of Blockchain conference, an event organized by MIT Technology Review and the MIT Media Lab.

James Cunha (center) and Robleh Ali (right) speak with MIT Technology Review editor in chief Jason Pontin at the Business of Blockchain conference.

Bitcoin “fundamentally rethought how payments could work,” Ali said. The efficiency of Bitcoin’s blockchain compared with traditional payment systems captured the attention of the finance world.

Beyond payments, central bankers are also interested in the potential of blockchain technology to improve on existing systems of identity verification, transaction validation, resiliency, and security, according to James Cunha, senior vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, who joined Ali on stage. But for those things, “there are still a lot of problems to solve,” Cunha said.

Eliminating a middleman means “that person in the middle that you trust and and that you have a relationship with is no longer there,” Cunha added. “You’re dealing directly with another party. That’s a whole different legal structure, and you have to understand what your risk is with that party,” he said. “This is complicated stuff.”

Recommended for You
  1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  2. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
  3. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  4. Engineering the Perfect Astronaut
  5. How to Pull Water Out of Thin Air, Even in the Driest Parts of the Globe

How can parties know for sure that a transaction is final, for example? In today’s system, a wire transfer is irrevocable; the Fed would never reverse it. That’s crucial for users to trust the system, Cunha said. How finality is determined on a blockchain platform depends on its governance structure, which varies depending on the platform. “Efficiency could be great, but what if you’re not sure when those funds are final?” he said. Despite the Fed’s interest in blockchain technology, though, Cunha said it has no imminent plans to issue its own digital coins. At this point, it is focused on understanding the potential risks.

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Tagged

Business of Blockchain 2017

Credit

Photograph by Justin Saglio

Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt Associate Editor

I’m an associate editor at MIT Technology Review. I report from Washington, D.C., where I’m on constant lookout for stories that illustrate how the U.S. government is embracing (or failing to embrace) emerging technologies, and that highlight eventsMore and debates in Washington that serve to create—or hinder—new technological opportunities and industries. You can contact me at mike.orcutt@technologyreview.com.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  2. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
  3. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  4. Engineering the Perfect Astronaut
  5. How to Pull Water Out of Thin Air, Even in the Driest Parts of the Globe
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.