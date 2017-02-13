Business

The Jeff Bezos Retail Laboratory—or Seattle, as the Locals Say

The city’s inhabitants are unwittingly part of a real-life commerce experiment orchestrated by Amazon.

In a bid to expand beyond e-tail, Amazon is currently launching one harebrained physical retail experiment after the next. A bodega without checkouts. A bookstore without price tags. A drive-up grocery shop.

Recommended for You
  1. As Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are Threatened
  2. “The Relentless Pace of Automation”
  3. This Technology Could Finally Make Brain Implants Practical
  4. Watch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s Job
  5. The Curious Case of Cockroach Magnetization
Recommended for You
  1. As Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are Threatened
  2. “The Relentless Pace of Automation”
  3. This Technology Could Finally Make Brain Implants Practical
  4. Watch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s Job
  5. The Curious Case of Cockroach Magnetization

But, the New York Times notes, all of these initiatives share a unifying theme: they invariably kick off in Amazon’s hometown of Seattle. In other words, the city has become a real-life laboratory—a proving ground in which Jeff Bezos’s underlings can establish whether a new retail business model is lucrative or simply ludicrous.

Many of its most recent trials are too young to have yielded meaningful results. Amazon’s new Go grocery store, for instance, in the Ballard region of the city, doesn’t have anywhere for customers to pay. Instead, shoppers scan their phone, pick up food from the shelf, and walk straight out, paying later because the company, thanks to a combination of sensors and computer vision, knows just what they took.

Similarly, the company’s first brick-and-mortar bookstore was situated in a mall in Seattle. The store does away with price tags on products—instead, customers must carry a book to a bar-code-scanning station or use their phone’s camera to find out how much something costs (members of Amazon Prime get a discount). Currently, it doesn’t feel particularly exciting—more like an annex to a website than the future of buying books.

And the drive-up grocery store? Well, it’s yet to actually serve a customer. (Though the company’s rather odd Treasure Truck, a kind of vending machine on wheels, has sold all kinds of trinkets at fire-sale prices.)

The experiments are surely useful for Amazon, and performing them on its own doorstep makes it easier and cheaper for the company to keep tabs on how they’re going. The New York Times also argues that Seattle is perhaps a better place to test such initiatives than many other cities: its citizens are fond of technology, but not as aggressively so as, say, people living in San Francisco.

But the newspaper also points out that some residents complain about the company’s plans, fail to understand what the point of the experiments is, and even boycott the shopping experiences altogether. Not all that dissimilar, really, to the trials that Amazon has to face online.

(Read more: New York Times, “Amazon’s Next Big Move: Take Over the Mall,” “Amazon’s Grocery Store Doesn’t Have a Single Checkout”)

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.
Subscribe today

Tagged

Amazon, e-commerce, retail, Seattle

Credit

Photograph by Stephen Brashear | Getty

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium

$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

More from Business

Technologies are revolutionizing how we work and how companies operate.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.

  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Join in and ask questions as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

You've read of free articles this month.