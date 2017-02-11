Robotics

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 11, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. As Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are Threatened
  2. Watch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s Job
  3. This Technology Could Finally Make Brain Implants Practical
  4. Collection of 13,500 Nastygrams Could Advance War on Trolls
  5. Oculus Closes Many In-Store Demo Stations as VR Headsets Prove a Hard Sell
Discovery and Physical Characterization of a Large Scattered Disk Object at 92 AU

Urban Attractors: Discovering Patterns in Regions of Attraction in Cities

Post-Detection SETI Protocols & METI: The Time Has Come To Regulate Them Both

Scratch Community Blocks: Supporting Children as Data Scientists

Learning to Compose with Professional Photographs on the Web

 

 

You've read of free articles this month.