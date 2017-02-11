Robotics
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 11, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
-
As Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are ThreatenedWatch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s JobThis Technology Could Finally Make Brain Implants PracticalCollection of 13,500 Nastygrams Could Advance War on Trolls
Recommended for You
-
As Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are ThreatenedWatch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s JobThis Technology Could Finally Make Brain Implants PracticalCollection of 13,500 Nastygrams Could Advance War on Trolls
Discovery and Physical Characterization of a Large Scattered Disk Object at 92 AU
Urban Attractors: Discovering Patterns in Regions of Attraction in Cities
Post-Detection SETI Protocols & METI: The Time Has Come To Regulate Them Both
Scratch Community Blocks: Supporting Children as Data Scientists
Learning to Compose with Professional Photographs on the WebTech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.
Subscribe today
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.
Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE
See international, alumni and other pricing options
Already an Insider?
Log in.
Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.
More from Robotics
Smart machines are beginning to speak to us and act on their own.
You've read of free articles this month.Subscribe Become an Insider or Sign in for unlimited access to online articles .
-
The Curious Case of Cockroach Magnetization
The discovery that living and dead cockroaches have strikingly different magnetic properties could help bioengineers design new magnetic sensors.
-
Rethink’s Sawyer Robot Just Got a Whole Lot Smarter
The company that makes robots meant to collaborate with people has just added a ton of features in a big software upgrade.
-
FedEx Bets on Automation as It Prepares to Fend Off Uber and Amazon
The shipping giant is investing in autonomous trucks, and is interested in delivery robots and an Alexa app.
-
-