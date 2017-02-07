Biomedicine
Male Birth Control Gel Inches Toward a Breakthrough
Despite a plethora of birth control options for women, men have typically had far fewer choices available to them.
Birth control for men pretty much boils down to two things: condoms and a vasectomy. But a new product called Vasalgel could offer an alternative. A successful test in monkeys suggests that it’s not far off from becoming a big breakthrough for an area of medicine that’s been lacking for years.
Recommended for You
-
As Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are ThreatenedThe Next Big Encryption FightReached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to LiveTwo Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
Recommended for You
-
As Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are ThreatenedThe Next Big Encryption FightReached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to LiveTwo Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
From hormone-based pills and injections to diaphragms, IUDs, and vaginal rings, contraception options for women are widespread. The reason so few options are available to men comes down to two factors.
The first is biological: preventing a single egg from reaching its destination once per month is easier than blocking the daily production of millions of sperm cells. Second, there simply isn’t much funding around for developing male birth control drugs.
As we wrote back in November, the World Health Organization did sponsor a trial of a hormonal injection for men that seemed to work. But the drug had serious side effects, and the trial was stopped. A similar drug tested in 1,045 men in China proved effective and was reversible, but the company that made it, Zhejiang Xian Ju Pharmaceutical, never brought it to market. An array of pills are also in development around the world, but none have yet made it to the pharmacy.
Vasalgel, made by the nonprofit Parsemus Foundation, is a polymer gel that is injected into the vas deferens, the sperm-carrying tube that is severed and cauterized in a vasectomy. The gel blocks sperm from making their way out of the testes.
So far, Vasalgel has been tested in a range of animals. In the latest results, published in the journal Basic and Clinical Andrology, 16 male rhesus monkeys were injected with the gel and returned to live alongside females. No pregnancies were found over the course of two years of monitoring, and side effects were limited to one misplaced injection that necessitated a vasectomy.
The trick now will be to prove that the procedure is reversible. A similar technique in trials in India, called RISUG, has shown itself to be reversible, but has struggled to sign up enough volunteers. Vasalgel's trials, meanwhile suggest it is effective at preventing pregnancies, but tests in large animals have yet to show it is easier to undo than a vasectomy.
(Read more: The Guardian, “Why We Still Don’t Have Birth Control Drugs for Men”)
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.
Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE
See international, alumni and other pricing options
Already an Insider?
Log in.
Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.
More from Biomedicine
New technologies and biological insights are providing unprecedented ways of improving our health.
You've read of free articles this month.Subscribe Become an Insider or Sign in for unlimited access to online articles .
-
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 4, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
-
What If the Free Market Decided Whether or Not Drugs Work?
President Trump’s pick to lead the country’s drug regulatory agency could usher in major reforms.
-
A Biohacker’s Plan to Upgrade Dalmatians Ends Up in the Doghouse
The FDA wants to regulate animals altered using the gene-editing technique CRISPR.
-
-