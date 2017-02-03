The Download, Feb 3, 2017: Snap’s IPO, Next-gen Nuclear Hurdles, and a Robotic Pack Horse

The most fascinating and important news in technology and innovation delivered straight to your inbox, every day.

Snap Is Going Public—Offering Ideas, Not Profits
Snap, the parent company of the messaging app Snapchat, has filed the paperwork required for its initial public offering. It’s thought to be seeking a valuation of up to $25 billion. The company, co-founded by Evan Spiegel, who was one of our 35 Innovators Under 35, is based around the now: capture a moment, share it, and watch it disappear. So far, it’s worked, as the Snapchat app has over 150 million active users. But the IPO paperwork reveals that Snap actually made a loss of $514 million in 2016. Instead of profits, then, it’s offering investors a slice of vision. It will bill itself not as a social media firm, but as a camera company. And it’s pushing new ideas hard: while disappearing messages are its bread and butter, it’s also selling smart glasses, building AR into apps, and developing weird and wonderful new ways to make its experience sticky (read: sell more ads). Whether the market will be won over by such ambitions? That remains to be seen.

Recommended for You
  1. Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live
  2. The Trillion Internet Observations Showing How Global Sleep Patterns Are Changing
  3. What Happens If Net Neutrality Goes Away?
  4. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  5. Boston Dynamics Has a New “Nightmare-Inducing” Robot
Recommended for You
  1. Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live
  2. The Trillion Internet Observations Showing How Global Sleep Patterns Are Changing
  3. What Happens If Net Neutrality Goes Away?
  4. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  5. Boston Dynamics Has a New “Nightmare-Inducing” Robot

Do you need The Download? Sign up here to get it for free in your inbox.
 
Next-gen Nuclear? Not So Fast
A new kind of safer, simpler nuclear reactor is having a hard time becoming a reality. In the wake of the Fukushima disaster, the nuclear industry decided to introduce more straightforward designs. The result: the generation III+ reactor. These large-scale devices—not to be confused with new small modular nuclear reactors, which may be used to provide localized power—are intended to pump out large quantities of megawatts and ease the route to a renewable future. But projects in France, Finland, and the U.S. are running behind schedule and over budget. And newly committed projects, such as the UK’s Hinkley Point reactor, are proving to be eye-wateringly expensive. What gives? According to Lake Barrett, a former official at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission who spoke to Bloomberg: “a near-perfect storm of societal risk aversion to nuclear causing ultra-restrictive regulatory requirements, construction complexity, and lack of nuclear construction experience by the industry.”

Blame Your Brain For Computer Hacks
A new study reveals how the brain reacts to computer security alerts—and the findings could help make our devices safer. Our own Tom Simonite explains that research carried out by Anthony Vance from Brigham Young University used functional MRI scans of people’s brains to reveal the unconscious mechanisms behind the way they perceive security warnings. It turns out that alerts often appear when we’re in the midst of doing something else, which makes us less likely to respond to them, as our brain struggles to handle two tasks at once. The warnings are also boringly consistent, which means that we pay them less attention over time. Instead, specially designed warnings developed in collaboration with Google wait for people to complete tasks and have messages appear in different colors. The upshot: people are more likely to respond. Vance says that Google plans to add the feature to an upcoming version of its Chrome browser.

Ten Fascinating Things

01. Bored of carrying a knapsack or briefcase? This robot will swallow up your stuff and then follow you around all day.
 
02. It’s happening: the EPA has started to remove some of the Obama-era content from its web pages, including references to climate plans.

03. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has stepped down from President Trump’s business advisory council. Elon Musk will remain, for “the greater good.”

04. Google Maps is a great way to navigate a city—but not if you struggle to move around by foot. Access Map hopes to change that.

05. Take $2-worth of paper, polystyrene blocks, and acrylic, then add some sunlight. What have you got? A liter of clean drinking water every hour.

06. Afraid of tech industry disruption, FedEx is looking to embrace robotics to ensure that your parcels get delivered.

07. Europe’s chipmakers aren’t usually all that celebrated. The rise of autonomous cars might change that.

08. Facebook’s artificial intelligence system now lets you search for photos by their content, rather than having to use tags.
 
09. How many startups does it take to change a lightbulb? As many as you need in order to convince people that smart lighting is actually useful.
 
10. This is what happens if you quit using screens at home for a month.

Quote of the Day

"It makes no sense to get rid of an expert agency and to throw these issues to an agency with no rule-making power that has to compete with everything else that’s going on in the economy.”

— Ex-chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Tim Wheeler describes why he very much disagrees with the idea of stripping regulatory power from the FCC and handing some of it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Tagged

The Download

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium

$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.

  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Join in and ask questions as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

You've read of free articles this month.