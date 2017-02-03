Insider Conversations
State-of-the-Art Chinese Manufacturing
MIT Technology Review business editor Nanette Byrnes talks with Harvard Business School professor Willy Shih, an expert in manufacturing and technology. Listen in as they discuss his extensive tour of top factories in China, the future of advanced manufacturing, and what it means for the U.S.
Harvard professor Willy Shih, just back from a two-week tour of China’s leading factories, talks about the automation and robotics he saw, the factories building smartphones, electric cars, and drones, and how advanced manufacturing compares in China the U.S.
This exclusive recording is only available to Insider Premium Subscribers. Subscribe now or log in.
