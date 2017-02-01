Robotics

Boston Dynamics Has a New “Nightmare-Inducing” Robot

The makers of some of the world’s most impressive robots usually develop machines that walk—adding wheels has resulted in something fast, and frightening.

Say hello to Handle, the latest robot to be developed by the Google-owned Boston Dynamics. But unlike its siblings, Handle doesn’t walk: it rolls.

Recommended for You
  1. Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live
  2. What Happens If Net Neutrality Goes Away?
  3. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  4. For $14,000, a Weeklong Firehose of Silicon Valley Kool-Aid
  5. Second Life Is Back for a Third Life, This Time in Virtual Reality
Recommended for You
  1. Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live
  2. What Happens If Net Neutrality Goes Away?
  3. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  4. For $14,000, a Weeklong Firehose of Silicon Valley Kool-Aid
  5. Second Life Is Back for a Third Life, This Time in Virtual Reality

Gizmodo reports that the robot was shown to investors at a presentation given by Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert. While it hasn't been officially announced by the company, one attendee posted his recording of the video to YouTube.

Usually, robots made by Boston Dynamics roam on two or four legs. This one, however, has wheels at the end of its two limbs. It’s a complex engineering problem, staying upright on two wheels like that, and Raibert says that the robot is constantly shifting weight to stay balanced. Unlike its brethren, that means it's not great at tackling rough ground. But it makes up for that with speed—oh, and it can jump, too. 

Raibert calls it “a nightmare-inducing robot,” and like many of Boston Dynamics's creations, it is a bit frightening. But the company appears to have a useful purpose for it in mind. The video shows it handling a series of different, heavy objects in warehouse-like situations. There, of course, its inability to handle rough terrain wouldn’t matter, as it could glide across smooth concrete floors, reaching up to high shelves along the way. And, perhaps, occasionally scare people out of their wits.

(Read more: Gizmodo, “This Robot Crosses Rough Ground Like a Human Does,” “The Latest Boston Dynamics Creation Escapes the Lab, Roams the Snowy Woods,” “The Robots Running This Way”)

Learn more about robots at EmTech Digital 2017.
Register now

Tagged

Boston Dynamics, Robots, warehouse robots

Credit

Image courtesy of Steve Jurvetson

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium

$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

More from Robotics

Smart machines are beginning to speak to us and act on their own.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

You've read of free articles this month.