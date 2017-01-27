Energy
Trump’s Border Wall Will Be Awful for the Environment
It will create millions of tons of carbon dioxide and cause ecological damage—but on the bright side, it may raise gas prices.
Donald Trump’s border wall doesn’t make financial sense. But it’s also a disaster in terms of the environment.
Recommended for You
-
Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer VanishThe Chinese News App with 600 Million Users That You’ve Never Heard OfAI Software Learns to Make AI SoftwareWhy Poker Is a Big Deal for Artificial Intelligence
Recommended for You
-
Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer VanishThe Chinese News App with 600 Million Users That You’ve Never Heard OfAI Software Learns to Make AI SoftwareWhy Poker Is a Big Deal for Artificial Intelligence
We’ve already shown that the wall could cost as much as $40 billion to build. But the materials required to build it would take their toll on the environment. A 1,000-mile wall that's 50 feet tall with 15 feet underground and one-foot thick would require 9.7 million cubic meters of concrete and 2.3 billion kilograms of (presumably American) steel.
According to figures from the Institute for Sustainable Energy and the Environment at University of Bath, there are about 380 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions for every cubic meter of concrete poured. So the wall’s concrete could produce up to 3.7 million tons of CO2. (Some of that will actually be absorbed by the concrete over time, but only slowly.)
Then, depending on the quantity of recycled metal within it, there are around 1.8 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions embodied within a kilogram of steel. That means the steel would contribute a further 4.1 million metric tons of CO2.
All told, the wall will tally 7.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.
For some context, that’s the same as the emissions from 823,654 homes over the course of a year. And that’s on the low end: ongoing maintenance, re-routing of traffic, and other unforeseen consequences could all push the figure far higher.
The wall also poses a large ecological threat. As Motherboard points out, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report released last year explained its construction could have a negative impact on "111 endangered species, 108 species of migratory birds, four wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries, and an unknown number of protected wetlands."
There could be an environmental benefit to the wall—but it is a repercussion that might not sit well with with the president. One suggestion for funding the structure is to place a levy on imports from Mexico. But according to Bloomberg, a 20 percent import tax on Mexican crude oil could push U.S. gas prices up by as much as 30 cents per gallon. When gas prices go up people drive less, so in theory the wall could lead to lower carbon emissions from transportation.
Given the damage it could cause, though, building the wall would be unquestionably wasteful. Speaking to Scientific American, Bryan Lee Jr., the place and civic design director for the Arts Council of New Orleans, just about sums up the situation: "The embodied energy in thousands and thousands of miles of wall is insane and useless in so many ways. The embodied energy of creation is one thing … but also the embodied energy from the social perspective.”
(Read more: Scientific American, Bloomberg, Motherboard, “Bad Math Props Up Trump’s Border Wall,” “Cement Isn’t As Terrible for the Climate As We Thought”)
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.
Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE
See international, alumni and other pricing options
Already an Insider?
Log in.
Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.
More from Energy
Can we transform how we power and feed the world in time to head off climate change?
You've read of free articles this month.Subscribe Become an Insider or Sign in for unlimited access to online articles .
-
The Download, Jan 26, 2017: Climate Change Ground Zero, 3-D Printed Transplants, and Snazzy Space Suits
The most fascinating and important news in technology and innovation delivered straight to your inbox, every day.
-
On Energy, Trump Heads in the Opposite Direction from Public Opinion
A new report suggests Americans overwhelmingly believe that renewable energy should be prioritized over fossil fuels.
-
President Trump Takes Immediate Aim at Obama’s Climate Action Plan
Shortly after Donald Trump took office, climate change and clean energy disappeared from the White House website.
-
-