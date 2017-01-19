Jason Pontin

A View from Jason Pontin

The Business of Blockchain: A New MIT Technology Review Conference

Our one-day conference will explore the opportunities and challenges associated with blockchains.

  • January 19, 2017
Recommended for You
  1. AI Software Learns to Make AI Software
  2. Mathematical Model Reveals the Patterns of How Innovations Arise
  3. For $149 a Month, the Doctor Will See You as Often as You Want
  4. Alexa Gives Amazon
    a Powerful Data Advantage
  5. Questionable “Young Blood” Transfusions Offered in U.S. as Anti-Aging Remedy
Recommended for You
  1. AI Software Learns to Make AI Software
  2. Mathematical Model Reveals the Patterns of How Innovations Arise
  3. For $149 a Month, the Doctor Will See You as Often as You Want
  4. Alexa Gives Amazon
    a Powerful Data Advantage
  5. Questionable “Young Blood” Transfusions Offered in U.S. as Anti-Aging Remedy

This spring, MIT Technology Review will introduce a new event, here on the Institute’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. We invite you to join us at The Business of Blockchain in the MIT Media Lab on April 18, 2017.

Working with our knowledge partner the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative, the leading center of research in the field, we have developed a one-day conference to explore the opportunities and challenges associated with public digital ledgers, or blockchains.

Most people first encountered blockchains when they learned about the digital currency Bitcoin, which uses one to record transactions and resist counterfeiting. The technology made it possible for people who have never met and don’t trust one another to exchange money without the aid of a traditional third party, like a bank. But many companies, researchers, and governments are now considering how blockchains could build trust and cut out middlemen in a broader range of commercial activities. including banking, public services, supply chains, energy, and much more.

If those ideas work out, blockchains won’t be something consumers see very often. But they’ll be something that every business and organization will need to consider if it wants to operate efficiently and in partnership with other organizations. Wherever there is a transaction, from tracking the exchange of money or goods to the transfer of sensitive information, blockchain technologies offer the potential to create new kinds of markets, operating at unprecedented speeds, with novel transparency.

We believe that blockchains have the power to create entirely new kinds of business. If blockchain technology is the Internet of money, we are currently defining and building the fundamental protocols for the future of commerce. Business and other strategic leaders need to understand this emerging technology.

Join us in Cambridge this April and meet the entrepreneurs and researchers who are at the forefront of developing a whole new approach for handling the transactions of tomorrow.

Register for The Business of Blockchain Conference.

Tagged

Business of Blockchain 2017, MIT Technology Review Events

Jason Pontin

Jason Pontin Editor in Chief and Publisher

I’m the editor in chief and the publisher of MIT Technology Review. That means I direct the editorial, platform development, and general business strategy of the company’s digital and print publications, as well as our events.More

Before joining MIT Technology Review in 2004, I was the editor in chief of a now-vanished biotechnology magazine I founded. Between 1996 and 2002, I was the editor of Red Herring magazine, which the Wall Street Journal called the “bible of the dot.com boom.” I grew up on a farm in Northern California, where my mother raised game birds for the restaurants of San Francisco, but I was educated in England, at Harrow School and Oxford University. Consequently, my accent wanders alarmingly.

Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium

$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

More from Computing

From the latest smartphones to advances in quantum computing, the hardware behind today's digital age is rapidly changing.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

You've read of free articles this month.