The Download: Trump’s Science Advice, Tech Titans in Court, and a Sea Ice Low

Six Fascinating Things

1. Asia’s middle class is growing rapidly. And with it, so are mountains of e-waste.



2. Carbon capture gets a hard time because it’s expensive. But as several power plants using the technology go online, it may yet prove skeptics wrong.



3. Why physicists are increasingly heading to Silicon Valley.



4. There's interesting, if inconclusive, evidence that old blood is bad for us. Now, it seems a protein in eldery plasma causes some of the age-related damage.



5. How low can you go? For global sea ice levels, the answer seems to be: far lower than you would hope.



6. Airbus appears to be totally serious about flying cars. So serious, in fact, that it plans to have a working prototype ready by the end of this year.

Quote of the Day

"SnapFace and all that, I don’t really get those. I’m just really worried about getting our team ready to go. I’m not really too worried about what they put on InstantChat, or whatever it is.”

— Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, says that he can get along just fine without all that social media, thank you very much.

