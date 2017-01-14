Robotics

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending January 14, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Control of Dynamics in Brain Networks

Is Neuroscience Facing Up to Statistical Power?

Deep Neural Networks to Enable Real-time Multimessenger Astrophysics

World Literature According to Wikipedia: Introduction to a DBpedia-Based Framework

Generating Focussed Molecule Libraries for Drug Discovery with Recurrent Neural Networks

You've read of free articles this month.