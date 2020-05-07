Work with us

Reporter, Pandemic Technology Project (part-time, temporary)

MIT Technology Review is looking for a part-time reporter to work on a three-month contract as part of our journalism project on technologies being used in the fight against covid-19.

Earlier this year we launched the Covid Tracing Tracker to examine how digital contact tracing is being deployed around the world. So far our database of contact tracing apps and our reporting have been viewed many hundreds of thousands of times, influenced decision-making in a number of countries, and become a resource for consumers and policymakers who want to understand the issues around exposure notifications, privacy, and transparency.

Now we’re going broader and deeper. As the disease continues to spread and new technologies are developed to monitor and track it, the question of how they’re implemented is becoming more important than ever. Done right, exposure notification efforts could save countless lives. Done wrong, they could exclude large swaths of the population, worsen existing inequities in access to healthcare, and give governments or companies access to masses of personal data with little oversight. This project is an opportunity to use the power of journalism to make a tangible difference, by providing reliable information that leads to better decisions by the people creating, regulating, and using contact tracing technologies. We’ll also look at other issues related to the pandemic and technology as they emerge.

You will be one of the reporters on the project, working alongside staff members and other contractors to produce stories, break news and provide analysis on the development of digital contact tracing and other pandemic health technologies as they emerge.

What we’re looking for

We’re looking for somebody who has solid reporting experience and is comfortable with fast-turnaround stories and longer-term work. You may have experience covering health, tech policy, or the ways in which policies disproportionately harm communities of BIPOC and/or historically marginalized people.

However, you don’t need to be an expert in any particular field. What’s most important is that you’re motivated to interrogate technology and its impacts, make the world a better place, and tell great stories. You’ll also need to have the flexibility and readiness to adapt the project’s goals and methods as the pandemic and the responses to it evolve.

About the position

This is a part-time contract position at $35 an hour for up to 20 hours each week, for three months. It does not come with benefits. You can be based anywhere that allows for strong, daily communication with a distributed team based largely on the US East Coast. We hope you can start by early November, but we are somewhat flexible.

About your role

You’ll be an important member of the team, sourcing, researching, writing and producing stories on the intersection of health and technology during the pandemic. You’ll report to the Project Lead and work closely with other editors and reporters.

You’ll be undertaking a variety of duties. Those include researching, reporting and writing stories on contact tracing and health technology, as well as working with editors to identify leads, develop ideas and take assignments. You’ll also contribute to our data collection efforts where appropriate, and help compile and contribute to the Coronavirus Tech Report email newsletter.

You’ll be a curious, collaborative team member who's driven to learn about this emerging area.

How to Apply

Fill out this Google form.

We believe that diverse experiences and backgrounds produce better reporting and recognize that not everything can fit into a candidate’s application. If you are interested in the position, please apply even if you don't feel like a perfect fit. BIPOC and LGBTQIA candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. We are an equal opportunity employer that welcomes applicants of all races, ethnicities, physical abilities, genders and sexual orientations, including people who have been incarcerated. If you’d like to get a better sense of our work and your lack of Tech Review subscription is a barrier, please contact us for a login: lindsay.muscato@technologyreview.com

Applications are due no later than October 26th 2020, so that we can get back to you quickly.

About MIT Technology Review

The mission of MIT Technology Review is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism.