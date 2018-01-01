MIT News Magazine

MIT News magazine is distributed to MIT Alumni.

September/October 2018
Mapping our cells
Aviv Regev is cochairing a massive effort to catalogue human cells.
Biology will never be the same.
by Sam Apple
MIT News Feature

A slice of lab life

Grad student Colin Buss experiments with a technique that could help rein in an overachieving white blood cell.

MIT News Feature

Engineering lunch

MIT’s “Spyce Boys” bring robotics to the kitchen to deliver fast food that’s both healthy and cheap.

A photo of MIT president L. Rafael Reif in his office

From the President

The computational future awaits

Computational thinking and the tools of machine learning will soon be as fundamental as math competence.

Photo of a swimmer in a wetsuit containing holes in the material.

77 Mass Ave

Super suit

“Coat of air” could help divers stay warm in icy waters.

An illustration of a hand wiping away air pollution from the sky above a smokestack.

77 Mass Ave

Smog patrol

Satellites help track China’s emissions.

77 Mass Ave

Controlling cholera with microbes

Engineered bacteria can prevent, diagnose, and treat infections.

A prototype of a single-part, low-cost prosthetic foot made of nylon.

77 Mass Ave

Building a better gait

Affordable prosthetic foot mimics natural walking.

Photo of two hands holding a small, pill-shaped sensor.

77 Mass Ave

A sensor you swallow

Ingestible low-power sensors can detect gastric bleeding.

Photo of a hospital hallway.

77 Mass Ave

Medicare myth

Spending is mostly not being wasted on futile end-of-life care.

Meet the Author

Piracy and terror

A history of piracy in America and a look at post-9/11 changes in the media landscape.

My View

Embracing awkward topics

After taking on issues well outside my comfort zone, I’m convinced that change is possible.

1865

Bay watch

After an oil spill in Buzzards Bay, the first woman to graduate from the MIT/WHOI joint program discovered why minnows recovered faster than fiddler crabs.

MIT News Magazine

Facts about first-years

Everything you need to know about the Class of 2022.

Alumni Connection

The biggest alumni party

Tech Reunions 2018 drew graduates of all ages back to campus.

Alumni Profile

Tom Bales ’70

Inveterate inventor built a thermonuclear fusion reactor for fun.

Alumni Profile

Betsy Salkind ’86

Comedian has second career as wellness coach.

Alumni Profile

Dheera Ananthakrishnan ’90

Orthopaedic Link delivers surplus equipment to patients in need.

Alumni Profile

Catherine Havasi ’03, SM ’04

Running a common-sense knowledge base for computers.

Alumni Profile

Gihan Amarasiriwardena ’11

Clothing line developed by alumni was influenced by NASA … and coffee.

Alumni Profile

Bob Wertheim, SM ’54

Pioneer in ballistic missile systems worked for the nation’s defense.

Profiles in Generosity

Mark Gorenberg ’76 and Cathrin Stickney

San Francisco, California

Puzzle Corner

Puzzle Corner

