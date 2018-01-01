MIT News Magazine

July/August 2018
Boosting AI’s IQ
Today’s artificial intelligence is far from intelligent. But Josh Tenenbaum, PhD ‘99, is working on it.
by Amanda Schaffer
MIT CLASS NOTES
MIT News Feature

This bra could save lives

An MIT startup reimagines the bra as a heart monitor—and aims to fill the data gap for women’s heart disease.

MIT News Feature

Fishing for meaning in a sea of data

A data-analyzing tool can help researchers zero in on the most interesting questions.

From the President

The future of nano at the heart of MIT

Opening this fall, MIT.nano will offer a campus-wide collaboration space at the nano frontier.

My View

The not-so-dismal science

Teasing logic from the glorious mess of human interactions and transactions

Seen on Campus

Sustainable tango

This year’s One Word @ MIT event celebrated the ways MIT people, research, and initiatives are creating a more sustainable future.

77 Mass Ave

Tick talk

To learn a language like a native, start by age 10.

MIT News Feature

TESS takes off

A spacecraft the size of a refrigerator could help find habitable planets.

77 Mass Ave

The kindest cut

Origami variation with slits inspires bandages that adhere to flexible surfaces.

77 Mass Ave

Cell monitor

Monitor can detect low levels of white blood cells in chemo patients.

77 Mass Ave

Flexible diamonds

Brittle material is bendable in tiny needle form.

77 Mass Ave

Transcribing the voice in your head

Computer interface picks up invisible neuromuscular signals triggered by internal verbalizations.

Meet the Author

Love songs to MIT, puzzles

Two young adult novels by alumni embrace MIT’s nerdiness.

1865

The stench of war

Ernest Crocker used his million-dollar nose to help fight the Nazis.

Alumni Connection

MIT women unite at unConference

MIT women foster change and create connections at campus event.

Alumni Connection

Meet the president: C.J. Whelan ’92, ’93

Turning strategy planning into Association action.

Alumni Profile

Commander of commerce

Marvin L. Baker ’51, SM ’53, ScD ’56

Alumni Profile

Waging a successful fight against childhood malnutrition

Mark Manary ’77

Alumni Profile

Fixit Clinics pair critical thinking and hands-on engineering

Peter Mui ’82

Alumni Profile

Making affordable housing available to all

Chrystal Kornegay, MCP ’97

Alumni Profile

Sloan MBA manages NBA Latin America

Arnon de Mello, MBA ’07

Alumni Profile

Linguistics expert parses syntax, song, and Spotify

Ruth Jeannine Brillman, PhD ’17

Profiles in Generosity

Gemma and James H. Reynolds, SM ’00

London, England

Puzzle Corner

Puzzle Corner

