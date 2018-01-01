MIT News Magazine

MIT News Magazine is distributed to MIT Alumni.

May/June 2018
The Stabilizer
Known for the Widnall instability, Sheila Widnall has herself been a stabilizing force at MIT and beyond.
by Cara Giaimo, SM ’15
  Previous Issue

Also in this issue

MIT CLASS NOTES
MIT alumni with an Infinite Connection account can read their class notes on the MIT Alumni Association website.
Submit a class note  

MIT News Feature

Engineering microbial worlds

A family loss intensified Cullen Buie’s interest in bacteria—and harnessing them for good.

MIT News Feature

Looking concussion in the eye

Eye-tracking technology could help take the guesswork out of diagnosing brain injuries.

From the President

A frank examination of MIT’s past

When new data disrupts our old assumptions, it’s up to us to make a better model.

My View

Still looking for Levi

Investigating MIT’s connections to slavery.

Seen on Campus

Why culture matters

Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach in Kresge—and explains how culture spurs innovation.

77 Mass Ave

False news flies faster

On Twitter, falsehoods spread more quickly than the truth.

77 Mass Ave

The power of talking with children

Chatting with adults boosts kids’ brain development.

77 Mass Ave

Gridlike cities retain more heat

More chaotic layouts make for less intense “heat islands.”

77 Mass Ave

Robotic sorting gets a grip

Robots learn to pick up items and classify them.

77 Mass Ave

Digital diplomas

Blockchain technology gives grads control over their academic credentials.

Meet the Author

Learning from depression

A professor’s photographs and his subjects’ candid stories.

1865

Piece of nuclear history springs back to life

Long-forgotten experimental device restored for research and teaching.

Alumni Connection

STEM evangelists

Alumni clubs promote science and engineering education in their communities.

Alumni Connection

Sailing on air

MIT alumna joins America’s Cup design team.

Alumni Profile

Lew Aronin ’40

Physicist who saw the Hindenburg fly now collaborates with the Age Lab.

Alumni Profile

Thomas P. Barnwell III ’65, SM ’67, PhD ’70 William Jouris ’61

Making machines that speak without an accent.

Alumni Profile

Grethe Barrett Holby ’71, MArch ’73

Winning new audiences for opera.

Alumni Profile

Akhtar Badshah, SM ’83, PhD ’93

Microsoft’s former philanthropy head now leads social impact accelerator.

Alumni Profile

Fay Darmawi, MCP ’90

Film festival showcases housing issues.

Alumni Profile

Daniel H. Daneshvar ’05

Neuroscientist helps lead conversation on CTE in sports.

Profiles in Generosity

Ani Chitaley, ScD ’68, and Suzana Naik

Ashland, Massachusetts

Puzzle Corner

Puzzle Corner

Alumni Letters

Did a story strike a chord with you?

Tell us about it, and your response could be featured in the next Alumni Letters column. We also welcome your ideas for stories about MIT Alumni.

Tell us what you think

Past Issues
03.
2018
See Issue
01.
2018
See Issue