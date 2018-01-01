MIT News Magazine

March/April 2018
The Engine: Investing in Tech That’s Worth the Wait
Innovations in fields like energy and transportation often take time—and extra support—to develop. The Engine at MIT is helping them make the leap from the lab to the marketplace.
by Michael Blanding
Also in this issue

MIT CLASS NOTES
MIT alumni with an Infinite Connection account can read their class notes on the MIT Alumni Association website.
MIT News Feature

The Man Who Uncovered a New (Old) Way to Fight Cancer

Matthew Vander Heiden helped revive the forgotten— but critical—study of cancer metabolism.

MIT News Feature

A Less-Artificial Intelligence

Studying 70,000 mouse neurons could help Andreas Tolias build smarter AI.

From the President

Shaping the AI Future

Three crucial truths about artificial intelligence.

My View

Hacking in a Factory

Lessons from a month in a Chinese knitting plant.

Seen on Campus

Moon Hack

MIT basks in the glow of three supermoons.

77 Mass Ave

A Supermassive Black Hole That “Shouldn’t Exist”

The finding challenges current understanding of how black holes form.

Living Ink

Tattoos made from genetically programmed cells could serve as wearable sensors.

Turning Air Pollution into Art

MIT startup collects soot, converts it into markers and paint.

The Risky Business of Stress

Chronically stressed rodents are more likely to make high-risk decisions.

Meet the Author

Fundamental Fermi

Exploring the life and legacy of physicist Enrico Fermi.

1865

Ones and Zeroes, Notes and Tunes

Jeanne Bamberger saw the computer as a tool to revolutionize how music is taught.

Alumni Connection

A Long Journey Home

Fallen Vietnam War aviator finally to be laid to rest.

Meet the New Alum.mit.edu

How to explore the Alumni Association’s resources online.

Don’t Miss Tech Reunions 2018

Mark your calendar now for reunion events in June.

Alumni Profile

Martha Goodway ’57

Metallurgist uncovers historical secrets.

Greg Zacharias ’67, SM ’74, PhD ’77

Big-picture technology guidance for U.S. Air Force leadership.

Greg Brandeau ’84, SM ’85

From Pixar engineer to engineering organizations.

Pablo Munguia ’91

Music producer and educator manages sound for stars and helps produce Super Bowl halftime shows.

Robbin Chapman, SM ’99, PhD ’06

AI grad now guides inclusion at Wellesley College.

Catharina Lavers Mallet, MBA ’09

Bringing Sloan savvy to an AI chatbot startup.

Puzzle Corner

Profiles in Generosity

Walid K. Fakhry ’89, ’90, SM ’94

London, England.

Alumni Letters

