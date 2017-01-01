MIT News Magazine

September/October 2017
Measuring Up
Denied more lab space for her pioneering research, Nancy Hopkins whipped out her tape measure. What she found sparked a movement to address gender bias in science.
Also in this issue

MIT CLASS NOTES
MIT alumni with an Infinite Connection account can read their class notes on the MIT Alumni Association website.
MIT News Feature

Modern Apothecary

PillPack’s founders aim to simplify medication management with a drug delivery infrastructure built to coordinate care.

MIT News Feature

The Drone Ranger

Grad student Tony Tao makes drones that go faster, fly longer, and save money.

My View

My Zero-Waste Life

Why—and how—I stopped contributing to Mt. Methane.

Seen on Campus

The Real McCoys

Third sister to become an MIT alumna and U.S. Navy officer is one of 12 MIT ROTC grads sworn in aboard Old Ironsides in June.

77 Mass Ave

From the President: The Human Cost of Technology

Problem-solving technologies sometimes cause new problems. Let’s fix that.

77 Mass Ave

Prosthetics You Can Feel

Surgery could give amputees sensory feedback from their prosthetic limbs.

77 Mass Ave

Getting to 2°

Emotions (and temperatures) run high in a mock climate negotiation.

77 Mass Ave

A Quick Fix for Rush Hour

Study shows HOV policies can have a big impact on traffic.

77 Mass Ave

Shellfish Secrets Could Help Save Soldiers

Conch shells’ structure yields formula for tougher helmets and armor.

77 Mass Ave

A Vote of Confidence

Alum gives MIT $140 million—with no strings attached.

Meet the Author

Now What?

A guide to rethinking business in the digital age.

1865

Operation Berlin

A Cold War demo of time sharing linked Cambridge with West Berlin.

Alumni Connection

Thousands Reconnect at Tech Reunions

A photo gallery of alumni at 2017 reunions.

Alumni Profile

Kurt Gottfried, PhD ’55

Vigorously protecting the scientific ethic

Alumni Profile

Hal Varian ’69

Google’s chief economist uses math to model behavior.

Alumni Profile

Paula Hammond ’84, PhD ’93

Fighting a giant foe at a tiny scale

Alumni Profile

Sophia Yen ’93

Physician founds online birth control service

Alumni Profile

Megan Miranda ’02

A biological approach to writing fiction

Alumni Profile

Prahar Shah, MBA ’12

Entrepreneur helps bring fast food to your door.

Puzzle Corner

Puzzle Corner

Donor Profile

William Chuang ’91, MEng ’00, and Pia T. De Leon ’99

Tiburon, California

Alumni Letters

