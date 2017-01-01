Magazine

MIT Technology Review magazine, released bimonthly, is the world's longest-running technology magazine.

September/October 2017
35 Innovators Under 35
Meet 35 people whose ideas will shape the future.
Letter from the Editor
This Year’s 35 Innovators Under the Age of 35
Buy a digital copy of this issue  
  Previous Issue

Features

Innovators Under 35 | 2017
Our annual list of the young dreamers, tinkerers, and innovators that are creating technology’s future.
See the List  
Rewriting Life
A New Way to Reproduce
Connectivity
“Alexa, Understand Me”

Also in this issue

Business Impact

A Different Story from the Middle East: Entrepreneurs Building an Arab Tech Economy

Middle Eastern startups are overcoming cultural and other barriers to tap into a growing local taste for technology, from Bitcoin wallets to digital publishing.

Connectivity

Growing Up with Alexa

What will it do to kids to have digital butlers they can boss around?

Sustainable Energy

To Feed the World, Improve Photosynthesis

By reworking the basic metabolism of crops, plant scientists hope to forestall devastating food shortages.

Connectivity

Eliminating the Human

We are beset by—and immersed in—apps and devices that are quietly reducing the amount of meaningful interaction we have with each other.

Sustainable Energy

For Wind Power, Bigger Is Better

Things are looking up for wind power—way up. Wind is now competitive with fossil fuels in many areas of the world, while the rise of turbines to new heights figures to bring down costs even more.

Past Issues
07.
2017
See Issue Download
05.
2017
See Issue Download
03.
2017
See Issue Download
01.
2017
See Issue Download