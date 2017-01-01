May/June 2017

Click search or press enter
Within a few years, 5G networks could turbocharge your smartphone. But can they pass the tests cooked up by engineers at an office park in New Jersey?
Years of unhappy interactions with an online commenter compelled the publisher of MIT Technology Review to rethink how his site hosts conversations.
Nearly five decades ago it seemed as if we might gain mastery over the weather—but what of the risks?
Investors and entrepreneurs are betting that tiny satellites called CubeSats can fuel the growth of new markets for imaging and telecommunications.