May/June 2017
Mysterious Machines
Artificial intelligence is a black box that thinks in ways we don’t understand. That’s thrilling and scary.
Letter from the Editor
Make America Great Again
Features

Intelligent Machines

The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI

No one really knows how the most advanced algorithms do what they do. That could be a problem.
Connectivity
We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
Connectivity
Russian Disinformation Technology
Business Impact
Treating Addiction with an App
Sustainable Energy
The Growing Case for Geoengineering
Rewriting Life
Immunotherapy Pioneer James Allison Has Unfinished Business with Cancer
Connectivity
The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing

Views

Will We Ever Get a Better Male Contraceptive?

Elaine Lissner

AI’s PR Problem

Jerry Kaplan

Rules for Geoengineering the Planet

Janos Pasztor

Connectivity

These Toaster-Oven-Size Radios Will Help Bring 5G to Life

Within a few years, 5G networks could turbocharge your smartphone. But can they pass the tests cooked up by engineers at an office park in New Jersey?

Connectivity

Me and My Troll

Years of unhappy interactions with an online commenter compelled the publisher of MIT Technology Review to rethink how his site hosts conversations.

Sustainable Energy

Taming the Weather

Nearly five decades ago it seemed as if we might gain mastery over the weather—but what of the risks?

Connectivity

A Big Bet on Small Satellites

Investors and entrepreneurs are betting that tiny satellites called CubeSats can fuel the growth of new markets for imaging and telecommunications.

