Licensing and Syndication
We partner with media companies, traditional publishers, libraries, authors, and large and small companies alike to get our content in front of their constituents, customers, and employees.
MIT Technology Review’s content is available for reuse for long term licensing, syndication agreements, or single-use.
Licensing
Interested in bringing MIT Technology Review content and events to your country or territory?
Please contact us for specific licensing details.
Syndication
Interested in syndicating our content through your platform or in your publication?
Options include but are not limited to:
- 1 article per month
- 3 articles per month
- 15 articles per month
- Unlimited
For more information, please contact us.
Single-Use
Single use of one-off reprints
Restrictions may apply. For more information, please contact us.
Contact us - If you have questions about the licensing and syndication options we offer, feel free to reach out to us at licensing@technologyreview.com.
If you are interested in group subscriptions for your organization, please visit the Group Subscriptions page.