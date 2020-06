2020 Judges, FAQ, and Nominations

Nominations

FAQ

Judges

Nora Ayanian, Associate Professor, Andrew and Erna Viterbi Early Career Chair, Computer Science, University of Southern California; Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Center for Intelligent Environments, University of Southern California; David Berry, CEO, Integral Health; General Partner, Flagship Pioneering; Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology, MIT; Yet-Ming Chiang, Kyocera Professor, Materials Science and Engineering, MIT; James Collins, Termeer Professor, MIT; John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, Caltech; Gozde Durmus, Assistant Professor, Stanford University; Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI, Professor of Computer Science, University of Washington; David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia Inc.; Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, Stanford University; Javier Garcia Martinez, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Alicante, Spain; President-elect, IUPAC; Julia Greer, Mettler Professor of Materials, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering, Caltech; Zhen Gu, Professor, University of California, Los Angeles ; Ilan Gur, Founder and CEO, Activate; Ayanna Howard, Linda J. and Mark C. Smith Professor and Chair, School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Tech; Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen, Associate Professor, University of Southern California; Director, USC Institute for Creative Technologies; Nicole Paulk, Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco; Carmichael Roberts, Founder, Material Impact; John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery, Northwestern University; Rachel Sheinbein, Venture Partner, Lemnos; Cyrus Wadia, Head of Sustainable Product, Amazon; Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick Family Professor of Engineering, Duke University; Jackie Ying, A*STAR Senior Fellow, NanoBio Lab; Ben Zhao, Neubauer Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago