Judges, FAQ, and Nominations

Nominations

To nominate someone for the MIT Technology Review global list of 35 young innovators, please click here to visit our nomination page.

FAQ

For answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the MIT Technology Review global list of 35 young innovators, please click here to visit our FAQ page.

Judges

Nora Ayanian, Assistant professor of computer science, University of Southern California; Zhenan Bao K.K. Lee professor of chemical engineering, Stanford University; Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, University of Southern California; Charles Bergan, VP of engineering, Qualcomm Research; Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan professor in neurotechnology, MIT Media Lab and McGovern Institute; Cynthia Breazeal, Director, Personal Robots Group, MIT Media Lab; Yet-Ming ChiangKyocera professor, department of materials science and engineering, MIT; James Collins, Termeer professor of medical engineering and science, MIT; John Dabiri, Professor, school of engineering, Stanford University; Jonathan Downey, EIR, Signalfire; Gozde Durmus, Assistant professor, Stanford University; David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia; Tanuja Ganu, Cofounder and CTO, DataGlen; Javier García-Martínez, Director, molecular nanotechnology laboratory, University of Alicante, Spain; Ian Goodfellow, Inventor of generative adversarial networks (GANs); Julia R. Greer, Professor of materials science, mechanics, and medical engineering, Caltech; Zhen Gu, Professor of bioengineering, UCLA; Ilan Gur, Founding director, Cyclotron Road; Christine P. Hendon, Associate professor of electrical engineering, Columbia University; Quoc Le, Research scientist, Google; Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen; associate professor, University of Southern California; Carmichael Roberts, Partner, Material Impact and Member, Breakthrough Energy; John Rogers, Professor of materials science and engineering, biomedical engineering and neurological surgery, Northwestern University; Julie Shah, Associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics, MIT; Rachel Sheinbein, Venture partner, Lemnos; Mustafa Suleyman, Cofounder, DeepMind; Manuela M. Veloso, Head, JPMorgan AI Research; Cyrus Wadia, Former vice president, sustainable business and innovation, Nike; Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick family university professor of engineering, Duke University; Jackie Ying, A*STAR senior fellow NanoBio Lab, Singapore; Feng Zhang, Core institute member, Broad Institute, MIT and Harvard; Ben Zhao, Neubauer professor of computer science, University of Chicago.