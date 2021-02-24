Judges, FAQ, and Nominations
Nominations
To nominate someone for the MIT Technology Review global list of 35 young innovators, please click here to visit our nomination page.
FAQ
For answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the MIT Technology Review global list of 35 young innovators, please click here to visit our FAQ page.
Judges
2021
Pieter Abbeel, Professor, UC Berkeley; Director, Berkeley Robot Learning Lab
Animashree Anandkumar, Bren Professor, Caltech, and Director of AI Research, Nvidia
David Berry, CEO, Valo Health; General Partner, Flagship Pioneering
Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology, MIT/HHMI
Meredith Broussard, Associate Professor, NYU
Yet-Ming Chiang, Kyocera Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, MIT
James Collins, Termeer Professor, MIT
John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, Caltech
Gozde Durmus, Assistant Professor, Stanford University
Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI; Professor Emeritus, Computer Science, University of Washington
David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia, Inc.
Javier Garcia Martinez, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Alicante, Spain; President-elect, IUPAC
Julia R. Greer, Mettler Professor of Materials, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering, Caltech; Zhen Gu, Professor, Zhejiang University
Ilan Gur, Founder and CEO, Activate.org
Marc Lajoie, CEO, Outpace Bio
Hao Li, CEO & Cofounder, Pinscreen; Distinguished Fellow, UC Berkeley
Zackary Lipton, Assistant Professor of Operations Research and Machine Learning, Carnegie Mellon University
Zlatko Minev, Quantum physicist, IBM Quantum; Founder, Open Labs
Andrew Ng, Founder, DeepLearning.AI; CEO, Landing AI; General Partner, AI Fund
Nicole Paulk, Assistant Professor, University of California San Francisco
Deb Raji, Fellow, Mozilla Foundation
John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery, Northwestern University
Nabiha Saklayen, CEO and Cofounder, Cellino
Rachel Sheinbein, Venture Partner, Gratitude Railroad
Mona Sloane, Sociologist, New York University
Cyrus Wadia, Head of WW Product Sustainability, Amazon
Jennifer West, Dean of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Virginia
Minmin Yen, CEO and Cofounder, PhagePro
Jackie Ying, A*STAR Senior Fellow and Director, NanoBio Lab
Alice Zhang, CEO, Verge Genomics
Ben Zhao, Neubauer Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago
2020
Nora Ayanian, Associate Professor, Andrew and Erna Viterbi Early Career Chair, Computer Science, University of Southern California
Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Center for Intelligent Environments, University of Southern California
David Berry, CEO, Integral Health; General Partner, Flagship Pioneering
Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology, MIT
Yet-Ming Chiang, Kyocera Professor, Materials Science and Engineering, MIT
James Collins, Termeer Professor, MIT
John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, Caltech
Gozde Durmus, Assistant Professor, Stanford University
Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI, Professor of Computer Science, University of Washington
David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia Inc.
Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, Stanford University
Javier Garcia Martinez, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Alicante, Spain; President-elect, IUPAC
Julia Greer, Mettler Professor of Materials, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering, Caltech
Zhen Gu, Professor, University of California, Los Angeles
Ilan Gur, Founder and CEO, Activate
Ayanna Howard, Linda J. and Mark C. Smith Professor and Chair, School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Tech
Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen, Associate Professor, University of Southern California; Director, USC Institute for Creative Technologies
Nicole Paulk, Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco
Carmichael Roberts, Founder, Material Impact
John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery, Northwestern University
Rachel Sheinbein, Venture Partner, Lemnos
Cyrus Wadia, Head of Sustainable Product, Amazon
Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick Family Professor of Engineering, Duke University
Jackie Ying, A*STAR Senior Fellow, NanoBio Lab
Ben Zhao, Neubauer Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago
2019
Nora Ayanian, Assistant professor of computer science, University of Southern California
Zhenan Bao K.K. Lee professor of chemical engineering, Stanford University
Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, University of Southern California
Charles Bergan, VP of engineering, Qualcomm Research
Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan professor in neurotechnology, MIT Media Lab and McGovern Institute
Cynthia Breazeal, Director, Personal Robots Group, MIT Media Lab
Yet-Ming ChiangKyocera professor, department of materials science and engineering, MIT
James Collins, Termeer professor of medical engineering and science, MIT
John Dabiri, Professor, school of engineering, Stanford University
Jonathan Downey, EIR, Signalfire
Gozde Durmus, Assistant professor, Stanford University
David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia
Tanuja Ganu, Cofounder and CTO, DataGlen
Javier García-Martínez, Director, molecular nanotechnology laboratory, University of Alicante, Spain
Ian Goodfellow, Inventor of generative adversarial networks (GANs)
Julia R. Greer, Professor of materials science, mechanics, and medical engineering, Caltech
Zhen Gu, Professor of bioengineering, UCLA
Ilan Gur, Founding director, Cyclotron Road
Christine P. Hendon, Associate professor of electrical engineering, Columbia University
Quoc Le, Research scientist, Google
Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen; associate professor, University of Southern California
Carmichael Roberts, Partner, Material Impact and Member, Breakthrough Energy
John Rogers, Professor of materials science and engineering, biomedical engineering and neurological surgery, Northwestern University
Julie Shah, Associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics, MIT
Rachel Sheinbein, Venture partner, Lemnos
Mustafa Suleyman, Cofounder, DeepMind
Manuela M. Veloso, Head, JPMorgan AI Research
Cyrus Wadia, Former vice president, sustainable business and innovation, Nike
Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick family university professor of engineering, Duke University
Jackie Ying, A*STAR senior fellow NanoBio Lab, Singapore
Feng Zhang, Core institute member, Broad Institute, MIT and Harvard
Ben Zhao, Neubauer professor of computer science, University of Chicago.