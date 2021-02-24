Skip to Content
    Judges, FAQ, and Nominations

    Nominations

    To nominate someone for the MIT Technology Review global list of 35 young innovators, please click here to visit our nomination page.

    FAQ

    For answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the MIT Technology Review global list of 35 young innovators, please click here to visit our FAQ page.

    Judges

    2021 | 2020 | 2019

    2021

    Pieter Abbeel, Professor, UC Berkeley; Director, Berkeley Robot Learning Lab

    Animashree Anandkumar, Bren Professor, Caltech, and Director of AI Research, Nvidia

    David Berry, CEO, Valo Health; General Partner, Flagship Pioneering

    Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology, MIT/HHMI

    Meredith Broussard, Associate Professor, NYU

    Yet-Ming Chiang, Kyocera Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, MIT

    James Collins, Termeer Professor, MIT

    John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, Caltech

    Gozde Durmus, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

    Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI; Professor Emeritus, Computer Science, University of Washington

    David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia, Inc.

    Javier Garcia Martinez, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Alicante, Spain; President-elect, IUPAC

    Julia R. Greer, Mettler Professor of Materials, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering, Caltech; Zhen Gu, Professor, Zhejiang University

    Ilan Gur, Founder and CEO, Activate.org

    Marc Lajoie, CEO, Outpace Bio

    Hao Li, CEO & Cofounder, Pinscreen; Distinguished Fellow, UC Berkeley

    Zackary Lipton, Assistant Professor of Operations Research and Machine Learning, Carnegie Mellon University

    Zlatko Minev, Quantum physicist, IBM Quantum; Founder, Open Labs

    Andrew Ng, Founder, DeepLearning.AI; CEO, Landing AI; General Partner, AI Fund

    Nicole Paulk, Assistant Professor, University of California San Francisco

    Deb Raji, Fellow, Mozilla Foundation

    John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery, Northwestern University

    Nabiha Saklayen, CEO and Cofounder, Cellino

    Rachel Sheinbein, Venture Partner, Gratitude Railroad

    Mona Sloane, Sociologist, New York University

    Cyrus Wadia, Head of WW Product Sustainability, Amazon

    Jennifer West, Dean of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Virginia

    Minmin Yen, CEO and Cofounder, PhagePro

    Jackie Ying, A*STAR Senior Fellow and Director, NanoBio Lab

    Alice Zhang, CEO, Verge Genomics

    Ben Zhao, Neubauer Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago

    2020

    Nora Ayanian, Associate Professor, Andrew and Erna Viterbi Early Career Chair, Computer Science, University of Southern California

    Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Center for Intelligent Environments, University of Southern California

    David Berry, CEO, Integral Health; General Partner, Flagship Pioneering

    Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology, MIT

    Yet-Ming Chiang, Kyocera Professor, Materials Science and Engineering, MIT

    James Collins, Termeer Professor, MIT

    John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, Caltech

    Gozde Durmus, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

    Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI, Professor of Computer Science, University of Washington

    David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia Inc.

    Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, Stanford University

    Javier Garcia Martinez, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Alicante, Spain; President-elect, IUPAC

    Julia Greer, Mettler Professor of Materials, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering, Caltech

    Zhen Gu, Professor, University of California, Los Angeles

    Ilan Gur, Founder and CEO, Activate

    Ayanna Howard, Linda J. and Mark C. Smith Professor and Chair, School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Tech

    Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen, Associate Professor, University of Southern California; Director, USC Institute for Creative Technologies

    Nicole Paulk, Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco

    Carmichael Roberts, Founder, Material Impact

    John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery, Northwestern University

    Rachel Sheinbein, Venture Partner, Lemnos

    Cyrus Wadia, Head of Sustainable Product, Amazon

    Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick Family Professor of Engineering, Duke University

    Jackie Ying, A*STAR Senior Fellow, NanoBio Lab

    Ben Zhao, Neubauer Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago

    2019

    Nora Ayanian, Assistant professor of computer science, University of Southern California

    Zhenan Bao K.K. Lee professor of chemical engineering, Stanford University

    Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, University of Southern California

    Charles Bergan, VP of engineering, Qualcomm Research

    Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan professor in neurotechnology, MIT Media Lab and McGovern Institute

    Cynthia Breazeal, Director, Personal Robots Group, MIT Media Lab

    Yet-Ming ChiangKyocera professor, department of materials science and engineering, MIT

    James Collins, Termeer professor of medical engineering and science, MIT

    John Dabiri, Professor, school of engineering, Stanford University

    Jonathan Downey, EIR, Signalfire

    Gozde Durmus, Assistant professor, Stanford University

    David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia

    Tanuja Ganu, Cofounder and CTO, DataGlen

    Javier García-Martínez, Director, molecular nanotechnology laboratory, University of Alicante, Spain

    Ian Goodfellow, Inventor of generative adversarial networks (GANs)

    Julia R. Greer, Professor of materials science, mechanics, and medical engineering, Caltech

    Zhen Gu, Professor of bioengineering, UCLA

    Ilan Gur, Founding director, Cyclotron Road

    Christine P. Hendon, Associate professor of electrical engineering, Columbia University

    Quoc Le, Research scientist, Google

    Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen; associate professor, University of Southern California

    Carmichael Roberts, Partner, Material Impact and Member, Breakthrough Energy

    John Rogers, Professor of materials science and engineering, biomedical engineering and neurological surgery, Northwestern University

    Julie Shah, Associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics, MIT

    Rachel Sheinbein, Venture partner, Lemnos

    Mustafa Suleyman, Cofounder, DeepMind

    Manuela M. Veloso, Head, JPMorgan AI Research

    Cyrus Wadia, Former vice president, sustainable business and innovation, Nike

    Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick family university professor of engineering, Duke University

    Jackie Ying, A*STAR senior fellow NanoBio Lab, Singapore

    Feng Zhang, Core institute member, Broad Institute, MIT and Harvard

    Ben Zhao, Neubauer professor of computer science, University of Chicago.