Judges, FAQ, and Nominations

Nominations

FAQ

Judges

2021 | 2020 | 2019

2021

Pieter Abbeel, Professor, UC Berkeley; Director, Berkeley Robot Learning Lab

Animashree Anandkumar, Bren Professor, Caltech, and Director of AI Research, Nvidia

David Berry, CEO, Valo Health; General Partner, Flagship Pioneering

Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology, MIT/HHMI

Meredith Broussard, Associate Professor, NYU

Yet-Ming Chiang, Kyocera Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, MIT

James Collins, Termeer Professor, MIT

John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, Caltech

Gozde Durmus, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI; Professor Emeritus, Computer Science, University of Washington

David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia, Inc.

Javier Garcia Martinez, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Alicante, Spain; President-elect, IUPAC

Julia R. Greer, Mettler Professor of Materials, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering, Caltech; Zhen Gu, Professor, Zhejiang University

Ilan Gur, Founder and CEO, Activate.org

Marc Lajoie, CEO, Outpace Bio

Hao Li, CEO & Cofounder, Pinscreen; Distinguished Fellow, UC Berkeley

Zackary Lipton, Assistant Professor of Operations Research and Machine Learning, Carnegie Mellon University

Zlatko Minev, Quantum physicist, IBM Quantum; Founder, Open Labs

Andrew Ng, Founder, DeepLearning.AI; CEO, Landing AI; General Partner, AI Fund

Nicole Paulk, Assistant Professor, University of California San Francisco

Deb Raji, Fellow, Mozilla Foundation

John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery, Northwestern University

Nabiha Saklayen, CEO and Cofounder, Cellino

Rachel Sheinbein, Venture Partner, Gratitude Railroad

Mona Sloane, Sociologist, New York University

Cyrus Wadia, Head of WW Product Sustainability, Amazon

Jennifer West, Dean of Engineering and Applied Sciences, University of Virginia

Minmin Yen, CEO and Cofounder, PhagePro

Jackie Ying, A*STAR Senior Fellow and Director, NanoBio Lab

Alice Zhang, CEO, Verge Genomics

Ben Zhao, Neubauer Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago

2020

Nora Ayanian, Associate Professor, Andrew and Erna Viterbi Early Career Chair, Computer Science, University of Southern California

Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Center for Intelligent Environments, University of Southern California

David Berry, CEO, Integral Health; General Partner, Flagship Pioneering

Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan Professor in Neurotechnology, MIT

Yet-Ming Chiang, Kyocera Professor, Materials Science and Engineering, MIT

James Collins, Termeer Professor, MIT

John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, Caltech

Gozde Durmus, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for AI, Professor of Computer Science, University of Washington

David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia Inc.

Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, Stanford University

Javier Garcia Martinez, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Alicante, Spain; President-elect, IUPAC

Julia Greer, Mettler Professor of Materials, Mechanics, and Medical Engineering, Caltech

Zhen Gu, Professor, University of California, Los Angeles

Ilan Gur, Founder and CEO, Activate

Ayanna Howard, Linda J. and Mark C. Smith Professor and Chair, School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Tech

Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen, Associate Professor, University of Southern California; Director, USC Institute for Creative Technologies

Nicole Paulk, Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco

Carmichael Roberts, Founder, Material Impact

John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Neurological Surgery, Northwestern University

Rachel Sheinbein, Venture Partner, Lemnos

Cyrus Wadia, Head of Sustainable Product, Amazon

Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick Family Professor of Engineering, Duke University

Jackie Ying, A*STAR Senior Fellow, NanoBio Lab

Ben Zhao, Neubauer Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago

2019

Nora Ayanian, Assistant professor of computer science, University of Southern California

Zhenan Bao K.K. Lee professor of chemical engineering, Stanford University

Burcin Becerik-Gerber, Associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, University of Southern California

Charles Bergan, VP of engineering, Qualcomm Research

Ed Boyden, Y. Eva Tan professor in neurotechnology, MIT Media Lab and McGovern Institute

Cynthia Breazeal, Director, Personal Robots Group, MIT Media Lab

Yet-Ming ChiangKyocera professor, department of materials science and engineering, MIT

James Collins, Termeer professor of medical engineering and science, MIT

John Dabiri, Professor, school of engineering, Stanford University

Jonathan Downey, EIR, Signalfire

Gozde Durmus, Assistant professor, Stanford University

David Fattal, Founder and CEO, Leia

Tanuja Ganu, Cofounder and CTO, DataGlen

Javier García-Martínez, Director, molecular nanotechnology laboratory, University of Alicante, Spain

Ian Goodfellow, Inventor of generative adversarial networks (GANs)

Julia R. Greer, Professor of materials science, mechanics, and medical engineering, Caltech

Zhen Gu, Professor of bioengineering, UCLA

Ilan Gur, Founding director, Cyclotron Road

Christine P. Hendon, Associate professor of electrical engineering, Columbia University

Quoc Le, Research scientist, Google

Hao Li, CEO, Pinscreen; associate professor, University of Southern California

Carmichael Roberts, Partner, Material Impact and Member, Breakthrough Energy

John Rogers, Professor of materials science and engineering, biomedical engineering and neurological surgery, Northwestern University

Julie Shah, Associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics, MIT

Rachel Sheinbein, Venture partner, Lemnos

Mustafa Suleyman, Cofounder, DeepMind

Manuela M. Veloso, Head, JPMorgan AI Research

Cyrus Wadia, Former vice president, sustainable business and innovation, Nike

Jennifer West, Fitzpatrick family university professor of engineering, Duke University

Jackie Ying, A*STAR senior fellow NanoBio Lab, Singapore

Feng Zhang, Core institute member, Broad Institute, MIT and Harvard

Ben Zhao, Neubauer professor of computer science, University of Chicago.