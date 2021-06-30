Support — How can we help?

MIT Alum? Click here.

Subscriptions

How do I purchase a gift subscription?

You may purchase gift subscriptions through our website, at the Digital, Digital+Print, or Premium level.

Does MIT Technology Review offer a discounted subscription for students?

We don’t offer a discount for individual subscriptions, but many institutions carry us in their libraries or purchase group subscriptions for faculty, students, and staff.

Does MIT Technology Review offer group subscriptions?

We offer group subscriptions for Digital, Digital + Print, and site licenses for enterprise organizations. Some group subscriptions qualify for a rate discount.

Digital subscription and website access

I'm a subscriber. How do I get access to the website?

If you have already activated your MIT Technology Review online account, log in here.

If you have not yet activated your account, follow these steps:

Go to www.technologyreview.com/activate and create an account using the email address you used to subscribe. Check your inbox for an email from MIT Technology Review with your activation link. This will activate your account. (If you don't see it right away, be sure to check your junk and spam folders.) Stay logged in to TechnologyReview.com for paywall-free access to the website. Use your username and password to log in and manage your subscription and account settings, your newsletter subscriptions, and more.

I am a subscriber and I’m logged in, but I’m unable to access stories on the website.

Log out and log back in. If the problem persists or if you’re unable to sign out, clear your browser cache/cookies (Chrome; Safari; Firefox; Edge).

If you have any questions about your online access, please contact us using the form at the bottom of this page.

How do I read the digital magazine?

All subscriptions include six digital issues per year, delivered every other month.

Read each issue on the TechnologyReview.com website as a PDF or on any device through the subscriber-only mobile app.

Visit Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the app and log in with the same email address you use to access TechnologyReview.com. This will allow you to read the digital magazine and give you full access to the app. If you have any problems logging on, please contact us using the form at the bottom of this page.

I purchased a print subscription, but does this mean I now have digital access?

Yes! Print subscribers now have Digital + Print subscriber access to the content on TechnologyReview.com and the mobile app. Follow the instructions above to set up and log in to your account.

How do I access the mobile app?

Download the app in the Apple App Store or on Google Play. Active subscribers just need to log in with the same email address used to access TechnologyReview.com.

How much does the app cost, and what does it include?

The mobile app is free to download, but only active subscribers receive content access and are alerted when new issues are added every other month. Readers can also buy single issues from within the app itself.

How does the app affect my alumni subscription?

All alumni have access to the mobile app and are entitled to a special alumni experience inclusive of MIT News content. Just enter the email you’ve associated with your MIT Technology Review account on the login screen. If you'd like to go paperless and change your alumni subscription to digital-only to ensure reliable delivery, visit the Alumni Association website.

Magazine delivery

When will I receive my first issue?

It usually takes 6-8 weeks for the first issue of a subscription to arrive. If you haven’t received an issue at that point, contact our customer support team at customer-service@technologyreview.com.

I didn't receive my magazine in the mail.

Please contact our customer support team at customer-service@technologyreview.com to get to the bottom of this problem.

How do I change my mailing address?

You can change your mailing address in your subscription settings. Or if you’re an MIT alumnus or receive your magazine courtesy of the MIT Alumni Association, you may update your mailing address by emailing mitalum@mit.edu or by logging in to your alum account using your MIT Infinite Connection login credentials.

Billing

How do I change my payment information?

Change your payment information online using this form.

How do I opt out of subscription autorenewal?

All new subscriptions are set to autorenew to provide uninterrupted service to our subscribers. Your subscription will be renewed at the initial term and at the then-current subscription rate when your term ends. To opt out of autorenewal, manage your subscription account settings and uncheck the autorenew box.

I’d like an invoice for my subscription.

Please email us at customer-service@technologyreview.com and we’ll provide you with the paperwork you need.

Special purchases

How do I purchase back issues of the magazine?

Past issues of MIT Technology Review are available for purchase here. If you would like to buy a reprint of an older issue, please contact licensing@technologyreview.com.

How do I purchase editions of Twelve Tomorrows?

New and old editions of Twelve Tomorrows—MIT’s science fiction anthology inspired by today’s new technologies—are available for purchase from MIT Press.

Account management

I forgot my password.

You can reset your password here. If you have any questions about resetting your password, contact us using the form at the bottom of this page.

I need to change my email address.

To update the email associated with your account, contact us using the form at the bottom of this page .

What’s the difference between creating an account and subscribing?

Creating an account doesn’t cost anything, and it provides access to our free newsletters. Subscribers to MIT Technology Review receive the print and/or digital versions of the magazine six times per year, and have paywall-free access to all the stories on www.technologyreview.com, among many other benefits, including the weekly newsletter The Algorithm.

Website

How do I activate my account on the website?

If you are a current subscriber, activating and signing into your account will give you paywall-free access to the MIT Technology Review website. If you have not yet activated your account, follow these steps:

Go to www.technologyreview.com/activate and create an

account using the email address you used to subscribe. Check your inbox for an email from MIT Technology Review with your activation link. This will activate your account. (If you don't see it right away, be sure to check your junk and spam folders.) Use your username and password to log in and manage your subscription and account settings.

If you have additional questions about account activation, contact us using the form at the bottom of this page.

What’s the difference between what’s online and what’s in the magazine?

We publish dozens of stories online every week; only some of them go in the print magazine, which we publish six times a year and deliver every other month.

Newsletters

What newsletters are available?

We have newsletters on a variety of topics.

How do I update my newsletter preferences?

Update your newsletter preferences anytime.

Advertising

I would like to advertise on your website.

Review our media kit to learn about the advertising opportunities we have to offer.

Editorial

I have a story I’d like to pitch.

We do not accept unsolicited pitches. If you have feedback about a story we’ve published, please comment on our Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page. We review every piece of correspondence our readers send our way.

I have a question or feedback about a story I read.

If you have feedback about a story we’ve published, please comment on our Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page.

How do you choose who appears in your lists?

Our editors use their judgment in determining the lists for 10 Breakthrough Technologies and Innovators Under 35. However, the public can nominate candidates for the innovators list, and a panel of outside judges weighs in on the finalists.

Events

How do I nominate a speaker for one of your events?

You can nominate a speaker—nominate yourself, even—by filling out a nomination form.

How can I volunteer for one of your events?

We can use help at many of our events. To volunteer, please send an email to volunteers@technologyreview.com with the name of the specific event(s) at which you’d like to work.

Reprints, permissions, and policies

Can I purchase an individual article?

You may obtain permission for individual articles through the Copyright Clearance Center.

Can I link to an article on your website?

Yes, and you must give us credit. For assistance with content permissions, please contact licensing@technologyreview.com.

I would like to use your content in my research.

You may obtain permission to use our work in your research through the Copyright Clearance Center.

Can I syndicate your content?

Please email licensing@technologyreview.com for more information about syndicating our content.

Editorial guidelines

The mission of MIT Technology Review is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Read our editorial guidelines.

Terms of service

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Read our terms of service.

Privacy

Your privacy is important to us. Read our complete privacy policy.

Specific questions for MIT Alumni

I am an MIT alum. How do I get access to stories on the website?

MIT alumni have complimentary access to the Technology Review site by visiting www.technologyreview.com/login and clicking on the “CONNECT NOW” button to sign in with your MIT Infinite Connection username and password.

If you don’t currently have an Infinite Connection account, please see the instructions to create an account.

How do I manage my complimentary subscription?

All MIT alumni are eligible to receive a complimentary DIGITAL + PRINT subscription to MIT Technology Review.

In the My Account section of the MIT Alumni Association website, you can select whether you’d like to receive your subscription to the magazine in both digital and print, or in digital only. Navigate to the setting for subscriptions and make your selections.

To receive the print magazine, you must have provided an up-to-date postal address to the MIT Alumni Association. You can easily make updates to your address online.

To go paperless, simply change your alumni subscription to digital-only by visiting the MIT Alumni Association website.

How do I change my email address?

You can easily make updates to your address online using your MIT Infinite Connection login credentials and visiting the Email & Forwarding section of My Account. You may also contact the MIT Alumni Association at mitalum@mit.edu.

How do I change my mailing address for my print magazine?

Change your postal address or email address using your MIT Infinite Connection login credentials and visiting the Edit Profile section of My Account, or by contacting the MIT Alumni Association at mitalum@mit.edu.

I didn’t get my print issue. What do I do?

Please contact our customer support team at customer-service@technologyreview.com

I didn’t get my print issue of MIT News. All I received was MIT Technology Review. What do I do?

Please contact our customer support team at customer-service@technologyreview.com

Why am I restricted to three MIT Technology Review stories per month?

You are not restricted. When you sign into our site, you’ll have unlimited access to all of our stories. So, please visit www.technologyreview.com/login and click on the “CONNECT NOW” button to sign in with your MIT Infinite Connection username and password. Enjoy.

I want to get The Algorithm newsletter. How do I do this?

Please contact our customer support team at customer-service@technologyreview.com

I’m not happy about a story published by MIT Technology Review, or I have questions or comments. What can I do about that?

If you have a comment you’d like to share about a story we have published, please send a note to our Editorial team at feedback@technologyreview.com.