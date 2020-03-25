Radio Corona: so what about climate change?

In this episode of Radio Corona, we ask what the coronavirus pandemic means for efforts to combat climate change. We will also be taking your questions on this subject. James Temple, MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for energy, will be joined by Jane Flegal, program officer with the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation’s Environment Program; Gernot Wagner, clinical associate professor at New York University's Department of Environmental Studies and co-author of “Climate Shock;” and Costa Samaras, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Carnegie Mellon.

To register, click this link just before 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 26. We also recommend you download or enable the Zoom application. You will be muted when you enter the Q&A. You can also watch via Facebook Live.

The program’s host and guests will discuss the ideas behind these stories:

- We need economic relief now. Climate policy can come later.

- Why the coronavirus outbreak is terrible news for climate change

- Coronavirus shutdowns are lowering greenhouse gas emissions; history shows they'll roar back

- How changes brought on by coronavirus could help tackle climate change

- Climate change has lessons for fighting the coronavirus

You can read all of our coverage of the coronavirus/Covid-19 outbreak for free, and also sign up for our coronavirus newsletter. But please consider subscribing to support our nonprofit journalism.