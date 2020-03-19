Coronavirus

Tune in to episode 2 of Radio Corona with Azeem Azhar

In the second episode of Radio Corona, Gideon Lichfield, the editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, will host a Q&A with Azeem Azhar, the writer of Exponential View. They will be discussing the long-term effects of COVID-19, and they will also be taking your questions.

To register, click this link just before 4:00 p.m. ET.  We also recommend you download or enable the Zoom application. You will be muted when you enter the Q&A. You can also watch via Facebook Live.

If you missed it, check out episode 1 with Jamie Heywood, a former CDC advisor. 

You can read all of our coverage of the coronavirus/Covid-19 outbreak for free, and also sign up for our coronavirus newsletter. But please consider subscribing to support our nonprofit journalism.

Link

Link
More newsletters

Popular

Magazine

The predictions issue

Here is our annual list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies. Plus: why predictions matter and how to get better at them.

More issues

Our team

More about us

Events

EmTech Digital, March 23-25, 2020, virtual conference. Register now.
More events

Topics