Tune in for Radio Corona

In the first episode of Radio Corona, Gideon Lichfield, the editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, will host a Q&A with Jamie Heywood, a health-care entrepreneur, the cofounder of PatientsLikeMe, and a former CDC advisor. They will be discussing the coronavirus, fragility, and resilience. They will also be taking your questions.

Heywood was recently featured in a Technology Review story about preparing for the coronavirus outbreak and the weaknesses of a "just-in time society based on Amazon" and a limited food supply. Lichfield just published this essay about how social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks, and how it will upend our way of life, in some ways forever. They will likely discuss the ideas behind both stories, as well as answer your questions.

You can read all our coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak for free