Are you AI ready?

Celebrating 20 years of MIT Technology Review bringing  the business impact of technology innovation to live audiences worldwide. TRUST is the theme for this year’s EmTech Digital event from MIT Technology Review. Algorithms we can trust, data we can trust, decisions we can trust. 

The most talked about issues in AI today—deepfakes, bias, explainability, privacy—all have trust as a common denominator.  It’s essential for AI adoption: those who forgo trust put their deployments and potentially their brand reputations at risk.

EmTech Digital (next month in San Francisco) invites world-class AI experts, pioneers, and technologists—and YOU—to examine topics like these:  

