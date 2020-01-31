DARPA is testing drones it can launch from a plane—then collect mid-air

The news: The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has conducted the first test of a new type of drone that can be launched from a plane in a swarm then recovered in mid-air when it's done its job.

How it works: A military transport or bomber plane releases a series of drones in rapid succession, they carry out the task designated to them (surveillance, for example), then they return to the plane, docking on a line before being winched in. It looks a bit like the airborne refueling process.

Testing: A test, which took place in Utah in November but was first reported this week, showed that a military transport plane can successfully launch and monitor the drone, known as a X-61A “Gremlin”. However, after a successful mid-air launch and a flight lasting one hour 41 minutes, the drone crashed when "mechanical issues" prevented its parachute from deploying, the firm behind the drone, Dynetics, said in a press statement. There's video of the test here (it includes bad music, be warned.) This spring, DARPA will try to fly and recover four of the drones for the first time.

What's the purpose?: The system could give drones a wider range than if they were being launched from an airbase, and cut costs since they are reusable. It’s been working on the concept for several years, testing a similar system but with a large swarm of micro-UAVs in 2017.

